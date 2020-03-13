Coronavirus: Mexico may consider border crossing limits | News from the United States-Mexico border

%MINIFYHTML535a278b464c1306ccc85bd28e00543011% %MINIFYHTML535a278b464c1306ccc85bd28e00543012%

Mexican Under Secretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell said authorities would consider mechanisms to control the flow of people entering Mexico from the United States in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"The possible flow of coronaviruses would come from north to south. If technically necessary, we would consider stronger surveillance or restriction mechanisms," Lopez-Gatell said at a press conference. Thursday.

So far, Mexico has confirmed 15 cases of coronavirus with no deaths, a fraction of the more than 1,000 cases in the US. USA, where the virus caused more than 40 confirmed deaths. That has led some in Mexico to see contagion from the United States as a threat.

The spread of the virus turned the usual border problem between the United States and Mexico on its head. The administration of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has lobbied to limit crossings along the border since his 2016 campaign. Earlier this month, he raised the idea of ​​closing the US land borders. USA Due to the coronavirus, but it changed course only a few days later.

Health officials in the US USA They warned that the lack of concerted efforts to stop the community-wide spread of the coronavirus within the country could pose significant health risks.

California has seen at least 50 cases and four deaths since the virus outbreak. There are no confirmed cases on the border with Baja California, a Mexican state.

Low numbers

Some health experts have warned that the number of confirmed cases in Mexico is artificially low due to a lack of evidence in both countries, according to the Reuters news agency.

López-Gatell denied that there were more cases circulating within Mexico at the press conference.

According to the United Nations health agency, the global death toll from the pandemic reached almost 5,000, while the global number of cases exceeded 132,000. About 68,000 victims have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the virus.

While China and South Korea, another country affected by the virus, have announced a slowdown in new cases in recent days, European states are closing borders and preparing for pressure on public health resources.

Trump announced a ban on travel from nations in Europe's open border Schengen zone, starting Saturday. The ban does not apply to US citizens or legal residents.

It will also allow UK citizens to travel to the United States. The United Kingdom has documented at least 500 cases of the virus.

Trump announced the travel restrictions as strong steps to contain the virus, while public health officials have questioned its effectiveness.