Coronavirus: Mass gatherings will be banned under government plans to combat the spread of COVID-19 | Football news

Thousands of people gathered at the Cheltenham Festival this week

The UK government plans to introduce emergency laws next week to ban mass gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, ministers have resisted such a move despite the fact that some major sporting events, such as the London Marathon and all Premier League matches have already been postponed.

Ireland will close all schools and kindergartens and other public spaces such as museums, while Scotland has banned gatherings of more than 500 people.

Eleven people died in the UK after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and the number of confirmed infections reached 798, an increase of 208 in the last 24 hours.

A Whitehall source said the government has drafted emergency legislation to stop mass meetings and compensate organizations.

The source said: "The ministers are working with the chief scientific adviser and the chief medical officer on our plan to stop various types of public events, including mass meetings, starting next week.

"We are also talking to companies and other agencies about the time to move towards a much more extended job from home."

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney criticized the UK government this week for allowing the Cheltenham Festival to continue.

Tens of thousands of horse racing fans attended Prestbury Park for the main event despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Whitehall source said the government, in dealing with the coronavirus, has been "concerned,quot; about the burden that major events place on public services, including the NHS and the police.

The source added: "We have drafted emergency legislation to give the government the powers it needs to deal with the coronavirus, including the powers to stop mass meetings and compensate organizations. We will publish this legislation next week."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced new measures Thursday when the government's response to coronaviruses escalated to the second phase, moving from trying to contain the virus to delaying its spread.

Anyone with a persistent new cough or high temperature will now have to isolate themselves and stay home for seven days, and schools are urged to cancel planned trips abroad.

