Coronavirus, Markets, Italy: your Friday briefing

The prospect of the 30-day ban is already wreaking havoc across the continent and hitting the airline industry.

European leaders, whose own cohesion is under stress, said it had been issued "unilaterally and without consultation."

And in the United States, write our White House correspondents, a president who portrays himself as the nation's dominant figure has been unable to offer clear guidance to local officials who are busy shutting down much of American life.

In other news:

The United States House of Representatives is expected to vote today on a radical economic rescue package to offset the colossal effects of the pandemic. It includes free virus tests and improved unemployment benefits, among other measures. If approved, it will advance to the Senate.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the nation today, after the government confirmed that his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a trip to Britain. Mr. Trudeau will remain isolated for the next two weeks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain stuck to a remarkably restricted set of measures on Thursday, while President Emmanuel Macron of France announced that his country's schools and universities would be closed starting next week.

The White House said President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would not be screened for the virus, even after posing for a photo at Trump's oceanfront resort in Florida with a Brazilian official who later tested positive. Two Republican senators who also had contact with the official said they would be quarantined.

The Mayor of New York City, who had 95 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, declared a state of emergency and warned of the possibility of job losses, food shortages and large-scale evictions of tenants. Broadway will shut down for at least a month.

The Champions League, the biggest club soccer tournament, faces the possibility of being suspended after Real Madrid became the last team to go into quarantine.

China's effort to restart its economy after draconian coronavirus countermeasures is proving more difficult than shutting it down.

