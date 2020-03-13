Coronavirus, Markets, Italy: your Friday briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Markets plummet as coronavirus crisis escalates
Markets on both sides of the Atlantic had their worst day in decades on Thursday, before the US ban on most trips from Europe that goes into effect tonight and despite the $ 1.5 trillion offer from the US Federal Reserve. United States to banks.
The prospect of the 30-day ban is already wreaking havoc across the continent and hitting the airline industry.
European leaders, whose own cohesion is under stress, said it had been issued "unilaterally and without consultation."
And in the United States, write our White House correspondents, a president who portrays himself as the nation's dominant figure has been unable to offer clear guidance to local officials who are busy shutting down much of American life.
Here are the latest updates on the virus and markets, maps of where the pandemic has spread, and an introduction to the travel ban.
In other news:
-
The United States House of Representatives is expected to vote today on a radical economic rescue package to offset the colossal effects of the pandemic. It includes free virus tests and improved unemployment benefits, among other measures. If approved, it will advance to the Senate.
-
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the nation today, after the government confirmed that his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from a trip to Britain. Mr. Trudeau will remain isolated for the next two weeks.
-
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain stuck to a remarkably restricted set of measures on Thursday, while President Emmanuel Macron of France announced that his country's schools and universities would be closed starting next week.
-
The White House said President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would not be screened for the virus, even after posing for a photo at Trump's oceanfront resort in Florida with a Brazilian official who later tested positive. Two Republican senators who also had contact with the official said they would be quarantined.
-
The Mayor of New York City, who had 95 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, declared a state of emergency and warned of the possibility of job losses, food shortages and large-scale evictions of tenants. Broadway will shut down for at least a month.
-
The Champions League, the biggest club soccer tournament, faces the possibility of being suspended after Real Madrid became the last team to go into quarantine.
-
China's effort to restart its economy after draconian coronavirus countermeasures is proving more difficult than shutting it down.
What to know: The Times provides free access to our most important updates and guidance on the outbreak. And our Coronavirus briefing, like all of our newsletters, is still free.
Italy's life and death options
Who should live or die? Doctors in the Lombardy region of northern Italy face that unbearable question as the coronavirus outbreak overwhelms a rich and sophisticated health system.
Doctors have moved to a "war base,quot; writes our head of the Rome office, as surgeries are canceled, respirators become rare resources, and officials propose turning abandoned exhibition spaces into vast intensive care rooms.
The struggles in Lombardy, the pandemic-hit European region, are a frightening vision of what other countries may face soon, and a reminder that decisive action is needed before case numbers appear to reach crisis levels.
Quotable: "The outbreak has put hospitals under stress that has been unprecedented since World War II," said Massimo Galli, director of infectious diseases at the Sacco University hospital in Milan, the capital of Lombardy. "If the tide continues to rise, attempts to build dams to hold it back will become increasingly difficult."
By the numbers: Italy has more than 15,000 infections and at least 1,000 deaths. Both figures are the highest in Europe by far.
Looking to the future: Experts say that if the northern Italian health system cannot bear the brunt of the outbreak, the poorer south is unlikely to do better if the virus spreads there.
The W.H.O. has a plan Countries are not listening.
The World Health Organization has served as a central coordinating body for outbreaks since the aftermath of the 2002-2003 SARS coronavirus epidemic.
But as the new coronavirus spreads, dozens of countries, the W.H.O. it won't say which ones: they are breaching their legally binding reporting requirements. In that sense, Our London investigative reporter writes, the agency's recent statement of a pandemic reflects its underlying weaknesses.
"WHO. Is at the mercy of its member states," said Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. "Countries don't have to listen."
If you have some time, it's worth it
25 songs that matter now
Now some good news: The annual music issue of The Times magazine is here. Featured artists include Lil Nas X, above, whose song "Old Town Road," with a rap beat bought from a Dutch stranger on the Internet, has become a cultural phenomenon.
The music in this collection ranges from overwhelmingly popular to dark enough. Listen for yourself.
This is what is happening most.
Air strikes: US fighter jets struck Thursday in southern Iraq, authorities said, attacking an Iraqi militia with ties to Iran believed to have been part of a rocket attack a day before it killed three service members, two Americans and a British one.
Germany: The country's national intelligence agency said it would place members of an extremist wing of the far-right Alternative for Germany party under surveillance.
India: More evidence is emerging that police officers took part in violence against Muslims or stepped aside during fighting in the capital last month.
Smartphones Amid growing demand from consumers who want their phones and other devices to last longer, the European Union has proposed a plan that would require manufacturers to offer more repairs and updates.
Snapshot: Over, Almere Oosterwold, a Dutch community that encourages residents to design their own homes. We covered it as part of our latest special design report.
What we are reading: This New York essay by Colin Jost, writer-in-chief of "Saturday Night Live," about his grueling journey to high school between the boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island in New York City. Lara Takenaga, staff editor, called it "an honest look at how her teenage years helped shape her future career."
Now, a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Interview juries
How did jurors decide on the conviction of Harvey Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday? Our Metro desk wanted to answer this critical question. Emily Palmer, a regular contributor to the Times, explains how our reporters did it.
The goal was to contact the jurors to rebuild their mentality during the deliberations.
In Mr. Weinstein's case, few jurors initially spoke to journalists. After the verdict, my role was to gather color, or scene descriptions, from the court and contact and interview jurors in their homes.
I went to the East Village neighborhood in Manhattan. For 12 hours, I knocked on the doors of three jurors, left notes with the door attendants, ate at least one bag of salt and vinegar fries, and waited in the lobby of another juror's building, without any effect.
Another reporter, Nicole Hong, contacted a juror by text message. He wanted a few days to process the trial.
Laura Dimon, who worked as a stringer, a kind of freelance reporter, spent five days trying to communicate with a juror. He went to three possible addresses for the person in Manhattan, left a handwritten message, and sent three emails. Then, while walking his dog, he received a call from an unknown number. It was the jury, ready to speak.
Our reporters eventually It reached three jurors who agreed to speak anonymously about what had happened in the closed jury room. Those interviews offered a revealing look at the deliberations and showed a jury that took its responsibility seriously.
"They largely had a civil discussion," said Jan Ransom, a Metro reporter who covered the trial daily. "They were able to keep what one called,quot; the noise "of the,quot; movement "outside the courtroom to focus on each woman's evidence and what they believed really happened."
