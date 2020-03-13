Home Sports Coronavirus: Leeds rhinos cancel their trip to Spain | Rugby League News

Coronavirus: Leeds rhinos cancel their trip to Spain | Rugby League News

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Coronavirus: Leeds rhinos cancel their trip to Spain | Rugby League News
%MINIFYHTML71044fc815ce1e6627830b5871ded9e011% %MINIFYHTML71044fc815ce1e6627830b5871ded9e012%

Last update: 03/13/20 8:24 am

The Leeds rhinos have canceled their Super League trip to Spain to face Catalans Dragons for medical reasons.

%MINIFYHTML71044fc815ce1e6627830b5871ded9e013%%MINIFYHTML71044fc815ce1e6627830b5871ded9e014%
%MINIFYHTML71044fc815ce1e6627830b5871ded9e015% %MINIFYHTML71044fc815ce1e6627830b5871ded9e016%

The club has announced that one of its players is self-isolating after showing symptoms of a possible coronavirus.

More to follow …

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©