Coronavirus: Leeds rhinos cancel their trip to Spain | Rugby League News

The Leeds rhinos have canceled their Super League trip to Spain to face Catalans Dragons for medical reasons.

The club has announced that one of its players is self-isolating after showing symptoms of a possible coronavirus.

More to follow …