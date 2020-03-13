Coronavirus: Leeds rhinos cancel their trip to Spain | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML71044fc815ce1e6627830b5871ded9e011% %MINIFYHTML71044fc815ce1e6627830b5871ded9e012%
Last update: 03/13/20 8:24 am
The Leeds rhinos have canceled their Super League trip to Spain to face Catalans Dragons for medical reasons.
The club has announced that one of its players is self-isolating after showing symptoms of a possible coronavirus.
More to follow …