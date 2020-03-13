Coronavirus: Is it too late to stop it? The | Health

%MINIFYHTML5e2dd6ee3e0695edd39e882f2bdd592811% %MINIFYHTML5e2dd6ee3e0695edd39e882f2bdd592812%

This week on UpFront, epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding tells us why he believes it was correct to declare the coronavirus a pandemic, and why governments should do more to stop its spread.

And in the Arena, we discussed the growth of extreme right-wing nationalist movements around the world with author and former neo-Nazi Christian Picciolini, and Cynthia Miller-Idriss, the author of Hate in the Homeland: The New Breeding Ground for Far Far Right Extremism.

Inaction of the coronavirus: could leaders have blood on their hands?

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic this week, as many countries expanded travel restrictions, closed schools and universities, and gathered at large public gatherings in an attempt to contain the virus.

Speaking on Wednesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in the past two weeks the number of cases outside of China has increased 13-fold, and expressed deep concern over the spread of the virus. It also expressed concern about "alarming levels of inaction,quot;.

Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist at TH Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, told UpFront that he classifies the global collective effort to contain the coronavirus as B-minus, C-plus.

"I think testing in Korea is absolutely a gold standard. But testing in the United States is absolutely abysmal," said Feigl-Ding.

When asked if some world leaders potentially have blood on their hands for not taking steps to contain the virus, he said, "I think so."

As of March 8, South Korea had 3,500 tests per million people, the United Kingdom had 350 tests per million. In the USA According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only five tests were performed per million. Feigl-Ding said the lack of evidence in the United States, in particular, was a serious problem.

"Evidence is needed to keep track of contacts, who they were in contact with, blocking, isolation, and that's why without that evidence and the teamwork of the investigative team, you can't contain this epidemic," said.

Feigl-Ding believes that containment is key, and that people should be quarantined, avoid public spaces and practice social distancing.

"Unfortunately, I think in a way, you have to do extreme social distancing … like all sports games, public places. But Chinese draconianism, I don't know, because they have the Wuhan blockade, but also have a closure residential for 750 million, "he said.

How big is the threat of white nationalism?

A year ago this week, a white supremacist massacred 51 Muslims in mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in an attack that shocked the world and highlighted the rise of racist attacks around the world.

"The level of violence, the number of people killed, the way it was broadcast live … I think it was really shocking," said Christian Picciolini, a former neo-Nazi who founded the Free Radicals Project, which works to de-radicalize the persons. .

In recent months there have been a series of attacks fueled by white nationalism in places like Germany, France and the United States. Cynthia Miller-Idriss, principal investigator of the Center for the Analysis of the Radical Right, says that the phenomenon is partly caused by a legitimization of ideology by leading politicians.

"You do see mainstream politicians here and abroad echoing the same kinds of anti-immigrant, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic conspiracy ideas or theories," said Miller-Idriss.

"And if these people feel legitimized and like to just walk in public or represent violence, that's a problem," he added.

Connections between violent far-right groups from various countries have been known for decades, but the rise of social media platforms and increased connectivity have facilitated the spread of ideology across borders.

"When I was involved in the white supremacist movement in the US, from '87 to '96, we were already forging those connections in places like Germany. So I think it's increasing. I think these overseas connections are starting to get more violent, "Picciolini said.

"The last two attacks in Germany, either the live broadcast or the manifests were in English for a reason, right? … They were designed to communicate with a wider audience and try to speak to people outside the country." Miller-Idriss said.

Source: Al Jazeera