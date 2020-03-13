Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

The crisis hits many more Americans
Basketball, baseball and hockey seasons suspended. Closed theaters and museums. Concerts discarded. A sober speech from the Oval Office. Inverted travel plans. One dive after another on Wall Street. Known athletes, infected preachers and politicians, and even Tom Hanks.
The coronavirus outbreak feels much less distant today for many Americans, even if they live far from any reported cases. That was especially true for those on a JetBlue flight to West Palm Beach, Florida, from New York after a passenger knew in mid-flight that their coronavirus test had tested positive.
The outbreak even seemed to be circling closer to President Trump. A senior Brazilian official who visited Mar-a-Lago and was close to Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence tested positive. A White House spokeswoman said Thursday that the president and vice president would not be evaluated.
The Brazilian official was part of a delegation led by President Jair Bolsonaro, who is waiting to find out if he also has the virus. Two Republican senators who met with Mr. Bolsonaro or were at Mar-a-Lago, Rick Scott from Florida and Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, were isolated.
Travel ban sows anger and chaos in Europe
Trump The ban on travel for 30 days to people from most of Europe did not go well on the continent. Shares collapsed, travelers stirred, and spirits rose. The European Union complained that it had not been consulted or even warned, saying that tackling the pandemic "requires cooperation rather than unilateral action."
The ban does not apply to Americans returning from Europe, but still, many rushed to book flights home before it begins Friday at midnight. At dawn there were chaotic scenes at major airports, and European leaders were responding to Trump's claim that they were to blame for allowing the virus to spread.
Christian Drosten, a leading German virologist, called the ban "useless,quot; and the blame was wrong. "It is clear that testing in the US started too late and as a result they don't even know how many cases they have," said Dr. Drosten. "So you can easily point your finger."
Around 22,000 cases of infection and 943 deaths have been reported across Europe, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. That includes Britain and Ireland, which are exempt from the travel ban.
Italy, the most affected European country, is in an almost total blockade; practically everything is closed except supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and hospitals. But our Rome-based correspondent Jason Horowitz writes that the shutdown did not come in time to prevent one of Europe's best healthcare systems from being affected.
Flooded hospitals fill corridors with beds or create inflatable shelters to serve as wards. There are reports that some patients with little chance of survival are left to fend for others with more hope to be treated. A photo of a hospital nurse who collapsed from exhaustion, with her mask still on, has become a symbol of an overwhelmed system.
What is the correct approach?
Three countries with large numbers of infections, China, South Korea and Italy, have adopted very different approaches to the virus. In Today's episode of "The Daily,quot; Donald G. McNeil Jr., our infectious disease reporter, explains which ones have worked and which ones have fallen short.
China
What did you do: People who think they may be sick report to a fever clinic, rather than a hospital or doctor's office. They receive a variety of tests, including a CT scan, and are kept in isolation to await results.
"There is no home quarantine in China," said Donald. That is because 75 to 80 percent of all cases were in family groups.
How's it going: New cases have dropped from 3,500 a day in late January to just 24 on Tuesday.
South Korea
What did you do: The first cases focused on a very large church, where it "spread like a forest fire," Donald said. So the country is tracking and quarantining the contacts of more than 200,000 church members. As in China, people with symptoms go to isolation centers instead of staying home.
And to find infected people before they get sick, the country runs large-scale tests, more than 10,000 a day. That's about how many United States has tested in total.
How's it going: New infections have slowed down, and only 66 deaths have been reported out of a total of 7,800 cases.
Italy
What did you do: Officials initially refused to take drastic measures. "They wanted to keep the clubs open until night," said Donald. "They didn't want to play football games without fans in the stands. They didn't want to shut down the movement."
The government also resisted the idea of social distancing and wanted to handle minor cases at home rather than in isolation centers.
How's it going: Around 15,000 reported cases, more than 1,000 deaths, a struggling health system and the entire country under lock and key. "They are in trouble," said Donald.
How about the United States?
The outbreak here is delayed a few weeks behind that of Italy, and the situation has not yet become so dire. But Donald said countries could be on similar paths: testing in the US. USA They have been extremely limited, among the lowest rates per capita in the developed world, and only large meetings are closing.
Aggressive steps are much more difficult in a democracy, Donald acknowledged, but "when the threat is big enough, the United States can organize."
"We are used to enjoying our civil liberties," he said. "But if life, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness are what you expect, you have to preserve life, or the other two are just not there."
Hot spots
-
States are banning large gatherings: California, with more than 1,200 cases and 38 deaths, has banned the meetings of 250 people or more; Oregon it has imposed a similar ban; and in NY, The governor banned gatherings of more than 500 people, including closing Broadway shows.
-
In Lebanon, employees of the main hospital treating coronavirus patients went on strike, citing "severe conditions." The country has reported 61 cases and 2 deaths.
-
Satellite images show vast dug burial trenches I ran shortly after his government revealed the outbreak there, reports The Washington Post.
-
The Savior, without reported cases, it has prohibited all foreigners from entering for 30 days.
-
Cuba announced its first three cases: Italian tourists who developed symptoms on the island.
-
Justin Trudeau From Canada The prime minister is in quarantine with his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, after she began showing "mild flu symptoms,quot; after a trip to London.
What you can do
Should I stop making 401 (k) contributions? The short answer: Absolutely not! The downturn in the market means that stocks are for sale now, with time and room to grow in the long term.
Here are resources to teach children about the coronavirus, including writing instructions, short documentaries, learning ideas, and critical thinking exercises.
Can the government force him to quarantine? Yes. The federal government may impose quarantines to prevent the spread of disease to the country or between states. And state and local governments may order you to stay at home or in a health facility.
Wash your hands, wash your hands wash your hands. That underwater splash film won't cut it anymore. The rest of the best tips to prevent the virus remain the same: practice social distancing, stay home if you feel sick and if you are going to stock up on supplies, make yourself comfortable with toilet paper.
What else are we following?
-
US stocks fell in their biggest daily decline since the black Monday crash of 1987. The Federal Reserve stepped in when it saw "very unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets."
-
There was a glimmer of hope in negotiations between spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration over a bipartisan aid package against the virus. Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, canceled a weeklong recess and the United States Capitol closed to visitors until April.
-
Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, where, unlike in the United States, tests are free and available.
-
Is this the main concern of the coronavirus? The United States does not have enough ventilators and intensive care beds to face a significant increase in new cases, and the health system could be overwhelmed.
-
Suspended seasons, canceled games and tournaments held without fans. This is how the coronavirus is altering sporting events around the world.
-
A teenager in Britain was sent home from school for selling jets of hand sanitizer for 50 pence a hit, the BBC reports.
-
The outbreak has given rise to a new Japanese word: "on-nomi,quot; or "drink online"- reports Asahi Shimbun.
What are you doing
We are in the late 60s and mid 70s. Although we are both in good health, we are concerned. We no longer engage in casual contact in church and elsewhere. On the positive side, one of us is helping to establish some people in our congregation with a link to watch live church services broadcast at home, and teaching other people how to set up online shopping accounts, etc., to that they may have food and other goods delivered.
– S Nelson, Central Eastern Kentucky
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.
Adam Pasick, Lara Takenaga, Jonathan Wolfe and Tom Wright-Piersanti contributed to today's newsletter.
