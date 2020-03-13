Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

The crisis hits many more Americans

Basketball, baseball and hockey seasons suspended. Closed theaters and museums. Concerts discarded. A sober speech from the Oval Office. Inverted travel plans. One dive after another on Wall Street. Known athletes, infected preachers and politicians, and even Tom Hanks.

The coronavirus outbreak feels much less distant today for many Americans, even if they live far from any reported cases. That was especially true for those on a JetBlue flight to West Palm Beach, Florida, from New York after a passenger knew in mid-flight that their coronavirus test had tested positive.

%MINIFYHTMLe0982afcc26e80624982f09d65841eb511% %MINIFYHTMLe0982afcc26e80624982f09d65841eb512%

The outbreak even seemed to be circling closer to President Trump. A senior Brazilian official who visited Mar-a-Lago and was close to Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence tested positive. A White House spokeswoman said Thursday that the president and vice president would not be evaluated.

The Brazilian official was part of a delegation led by President Jair Bolsonaro, who is waiting to find out if he also has the virus. Two Republican senators who met with Mr. Bolsonaro or were at Mar-a-Lago, Rick Scott from Florida and Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, were isolated.