Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Some doctors in northern Italy can no longer treat all patients, effectively leaving those with less chance of survival to die. "The outbreak has put hospitals under stress that has been unprecedented since World War II," said a director of the hospital in Milan.

In California and Washington, two of the first states in the EE. USA In treating large numbers of coronavirus cases, nurses have had to ask for clearer masks and treatment protocols. At a Seattle-area hospital where 15 coronavirus patients died, they used menstrual pads to restore equipment, called quarantined staff members to their jobs, and reused face shields that were clouded with bleach residue.

Still, healthcare workers call to say, "If you need me, I'm available."

Public schools in Oregon, Ohio, Michigan, Maryland, Kentucky and New Mexico have been closed next week. Countries like Italy, China, South Korea, and France have closed schools for days or weeks.

In total, hundreds of millions of students around the world missed classes today.

The difficult decision to close schools is now under the microscope in New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio resists mounting pressure to shut down the nation's largest school system.

While there is evidence that closing schools can delay the spread of the disease in a pandemic, it comes at a cost: Sending students home makes it harder for health care staff to go to work. And in New York City, about 750,000 of its 1.1 million students live in poverty, including approximately 114,000 who are homeless.

Schools not only provide education, but also food, mental health care, and other services. As one Indiana teacher told our education reporter Dana Goldstein, "If you think about it, school is a city that we provide for children."