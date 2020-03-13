Coronavirus in Soccer: Gary White on the Chinese League Season in Limbo | Football news

What happens when coronavirus stops your soccer league? For English coach Gary White, that has been the reality for his Chinese team Nantong Zhiyun since February. Adam Bate caught up with him to discover the problems awaiting European clubs …







English football coach Gary White is working in China

The escalation of the coronavirus crisis has shocked many with the news cycle moving too fast for some organizations to react. But in China they have been living with this reality for some time. The only surprise is that someone is shocked.

The Chinese season was supposed to start in February, but the coronavirus outbreak caused a delay. Three weeks after the scheduled start date, the delay continues. The plans have been pulled out. Confusion reigns. Soccer has had to learn to wait.

Gary White is the head coach of the China League One team, Nantong Zhiyun. English has long been one of his country's globe-trotting ambassadors. He has been the international manager for Guam, Taiwan, the Bahamas and Hong Kong, as well as a coach in Japan.

Naturally, you have never experienced anything like this.

"There is nothing you can do about it," he says. Sky Sports. "The government here is doing the best it can to stop the situation. Everyone is doing the best they can."

2:54 Reaction to the news that Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus Reaction to the news that Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus

"It didn't help when the British government said everyone should leave China. I don't think that's a good thing because it only spread panic over the expat community here. You can't just get up and go when you have families, jobs and homes.

"We try to be a little bit more pragmatic about the whole thing. We have tried to stay firm and positive and enjoy the extra time we have together."

White lives in the Shanghai area with his wife and four-year-old son.

"I just tried to keep it active," he explains. "We have been on short walks and played soccer, just him and me on the grounds where we live. We did not venture outside of our direct community. He is happy that he is home. He has an idea of ​​what is happening, without However, you've heard enough of the word coronavirus on TV and in conversation. "

If time with your family is welcome, regardless of the circumstances, lack of time with your players is a concern. Talking to him about the practical problems caused when the training is interrupted, it is impossible not to think about the problems that are now heading towards Europe as well.

White had also previously trained Shanghai Shenxin in China.

"We had a boost from last season when we had been statistically the best team in the last six games," says White. "So we were absolutely flying. We started the preseason very well, we hit a team from the Chinese Super League and the training was good."

"Then he stopped.

"We completed the first phase of the preseason in late January, but we've basically been in a waiting pattern ever since. Suddenly, all the good work they've done has been removed. If they give us a start date, then we can resume but we will have to go back the preseason again to discover where we are.

0:43 Sky Sports has put together a practical guide to help detect symptoms. Sky Sports has put together a practical guide to help detect symptoms.

"There will be a lot of individualized training programs before we can start working on team strategy and things like that. We will have to control each individual player because they will be at different stages. It all depends on where they are geographically as well.

"We have players all over China. Those in less affected areas can do more in terms of their daily activities. But there are others who cannot leave their home in certain periods of time. Therefore, there are many things they are trying to do in home to keep fit, but there is no soccer job and they can't go out and train as a team.

"I am trying to stay in touch and touch base with the players to see how they are doing, but it is difficult until we have a specific start time. Meanwhile, the foreign players returned to their home countries and that is where they stayed. "

With the wait continuing, "they are talking about starting in late April but there is still no clear date," some are beginning to consider their options.

"That's the other thing," acknowledges White. "You heard about some foreign coaches and players who are now looking at it from a different angle. I guess all it will do is get rid of the people who shouldn't have been here in the first place."

White is happy where he is but eager to get back to work. He knows there are higher priorities, but he also knows he has a job to do.

For now, he is trying to bring out the positive in a frustrating situation.

"I am having time with my son that I never would have had before," he says. "We have been able to do normal family things that soccer coaches never get to do."

"All you can do is make the most of it."