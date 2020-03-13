Coronavirus in Minnesota: What are your legal rights if you are quarantined? – Up News Info

– There is simply no doubt that we are in unexplored territory while dealing with the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

But since we all care about staying healthy, there is another big concern: your legal rights if you are quarantined.

For many Americans, it's not about getting sick from the coronavirus, but when and how severe it is.

Minneapolis attorney Joe Tamburino says the law protects you against discipline or dismissal if you must quarantine up to 21 days.

"Minnesota has a very good law that protects employees," said Tamburino. "He even goes so far as to say that if that person needs to care for a loved one in isolation or in quarantine, again, that employer cannot seek retaliation against them."

Nursing homes, jails, and schools are now taking drastic measures to restrict outside visitors. Although widely allowed under emergency orders, Tamborino says he should open up alternatives, such as camera visits.

"Because you could put your loved one in danger and the people there, as well as the staff." Tamburino said.

The law has teeth, giving laid-off workers the right to sue employers for lost wages and legal fees.

As this process unfolds, and if you encounter resistance from an employer or institution where you are trying to visit a loved one, contact a trusted legal advisor.

