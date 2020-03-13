Coronavirus in Minnesota: Walz's proposal leaves funds for COVID-19 preparations – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Due to COVID-19, Governor Tim Walz is reducing his supplemental budget request. His proposal leaves $ 1.2 billion unspent for the state to have money ready to deal with the growing threat of the coronavirus.

"We have anticipated that coronavirus cases will increase," Walz said. "We are seeing that pattern developing and we know there is more to come."

In addition to the $ 1.2 billion Walz wants to leave unspent from the budget surplus, $ 2.3 billion in a rainy day fund that would leave Minnesota with $ 3.5 billion in reserves. A statement by Minnesota House leaders praised the Governor's proposal, but a spokesman said the House leadership is not giving up on its plan to spend $ 500 million of the surplus on more accessible and affordable daycare and daycare facilities.

The Republican majority leader in the Senate also says he is not giving up on his effort to cut taxes, especially in a proposal to cut social security taxes.

"I want a tax break as part of the discussions to pass bills early and wrap up the session and send everyone home," said Senator Paul Gazelka.

But so far, there are no signs of a big push to do that, although everyone agrees that, amid the COVID-19 threat, anything and everything that can change here could change.