Coronavirus in Minnesota: shoppers staying positive amid empty shelves – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – People are listening to Governor Tim Walz's announcement declaring a peacetime emergency and are taking their own precautions.

Grocery store parking lots were full on Friday with people stocking up on supplies. The stores will remain open so that people can feed their families.

"I just want to make sure we have some food," said Luke Tousley.

While this type of hustle is new, with much anxiety for many, shoppers recognize the need for kindness.

"I hope that people understand that in this moment of crisis is when we really need to be the best of ourselves," said Martha Hernández.

They understand why the Governor declared a peacetime emergency wanting people to be cautious in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

"It is prudent, even if it shows that it was unnecessary, it is still prudent," said Meredith Homans.

"The thing is, if you make a mistake, if you don't play well and you play too loose and you make a mistake, then there is no going back," said Melissa Worthington.

They bought a road trip, canceling their flight to the Galapagos Islands, instead of opting for a leisurely trip to Nebraska.

"This trip we are going to take is to see Sandhill cranes, so we will be alone on the prairie watching birds," Worthington said.

Others plan to travel home or take advice from the state.

"A little social detachment just trying to keep my distance and everything, but I'm not getting paranoid about it. I think right now the way people react will be much more dangerous than the virus itself," said Malachi Ashanti. .

The recommendation is to stay home if you are sick. If you need food, try to limit close contact even if you're healthy. Be sure to give the next buyer room.