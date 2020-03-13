Coronavirus in Minnesota: Outbreak Triggers Changes in Shopping, Social Habits – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Many Twin Cities stores were packed with customers stocking up on food and supplies on Thursday.

"It was crazy," said Debbie Rosenberg Charloff of St. Louis Park.

Rosenberg Charloff was shopping at Costco in St. Louis Park. She said the payline went to the back of the store. The staff limited purchases of bottled water to two packages per household.

Social interactions are also changing.

"In the future, I probably won't shake hands or hug, but I really don't know," said Rosenberg Charloff.

"The anxiety is pretty high," said Cheryl Bemel, a doctor at Allina Health.

Bemel says managing information in the news and on social media is key, especially if you see online photos of empty shelves.

"Buy carts and carts and wheelbarrows," said Bemel. "That is not what we are recommended to do."

Bemel says to listen to the advice of the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health. Right now, MDH tells Minnesotans that they should have enough food and supplies for a couple of weeks if they get sick and need to stay home.

Perhaps most importantly, Bemel says that increased stress can interfere with the immune system, so do your best to take care of yourself.

"We will wait for everything to go back to normal," said Malcolm Williams of Minneapolis.

The Target CEO said earlier this week that the company would be working to increase the availability of high-demand items like medications and cleaning supplies.