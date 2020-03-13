Coronavirus in Minnesota: number of positive cases rises to 14 – Up News Info

State health authorities announced on Friday that the number of positive cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen to double digits with a total of 14.

Newer cases are clustered near the Twin Cities subway in Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka, Dakota, Carver, and Wright counties. According to a map released by the Minnesota Department of Health, the majority of cases are in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

Outside of the subway, cases have also been confirmed in Olmsted and Stearns counties.