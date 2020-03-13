Coronavirus in Minnesota: healthcare providers pushing for "virtual,quot; visits – Up News Info

– Amid all the concerns of COVID-19, it can be difficult to know when and when to go to a doctor's office or hospital.

Health officials urge people to call their provider first, and based on symptoms, ask people to consider a virtual visit.

There are several Twin Cities options that allow you to get answers from the comfort and confinement of home.

Within Allina's Coon Rapids operation, calls are coming in, according to Minda Garcia, director of the Allina Health Customer Experience Center.

"So they are busy, they are very busy," Garcia said.

One of the call recipients is working mother Nicole Jones.

"It's like a Monday morning every day of the week," said Jones.

She says at home that she has been talking to her daughter about handwashing. At work, you have been talking to callers about COVID-19. Questions this 24-7 call center is equipped to handle. García is in charge of a staff of 500 people.

"The most important question is,quot; Should they see me? Then we jump into the workflow. Have you traveled? Have there been any symptoms that get worse?

Staff ask questions about travel and shortness of breath, examine the COVID-19, then refer patients to a telephone triage nurse who decided if they should be admitted. And if they do, they train the clinic staff.

"Our goal is not to increase risk," said Garcia.

Allina also offers a virtual chat and video conference consultation.

The VA Hospital in Minneapolis is also minimizing visits, asking veterans to call before coming.

Virtuwell.com offers free online COVID-19 evaluations.

And M Health Fairview is covering copays for its virtual services.

These are just a few of the places people use to find answers about a virus that makes everyone ask questions.

The exception to this, of course, is if it is an emergency and you need immediate attention.