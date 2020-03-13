Coronavirus in Minnesota: Governor Walz asks Minnesotans to practice more "social distancing,quot; – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML021c94acbe829f1914e5d22b322d517011% %MINIFYHTML021c94acbe829f1914e5d22b322d517012%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As part of declaring a peacetime emergency, Governor Tim Walz is calling for more social distancing precautions.

He wants all Minnesotans to rethink the way they make life.

From sports events to religious services, next weekend will not be as social as usual. And state leaders are calling for any 250-person gathering to be postponed or canceled.

"We need help from Minnesota on this. I think at this point, the idea that this is nothing can be rested, it is a serious pandemic, "said Walz.

A growing problem in Minnesota, 14 people tested positive for COVID 19 in the past seven days, one person described as seriously ill. And the numbers may not show the scope due to limited evidence.

"We recognize that further testing would be desirable and we are working on that," said Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Meanwhile, they recommend that people stay six feet away, work from home if possible, and, if vulnerable, stay home as long as possible.

However, the school will not be canceled at the state level, but the governor says that could change and parents must make a backup plan.

"I would encourage Minnesotans who are listening to start preparing for that, to start doing what they can do, so that we can continue to educate our children," Walz said.

The health commissioner says it is impossible to stop COVID-19, but they want to reduce the spread and flatten the curve.

"While some people may feel invincible and strong, our neighbors are not," said Walz.

Minnesota leaders say isolation is lonely, but we are all in this together.