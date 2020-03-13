Coronavirus in Minnesota: All criminal and civil trials suspended in all 4 United States District Courts – Up News Info

– All criminal and civil trials in the United States District Courts of Minnesota have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

Chief Judge John R. Tunheim ordered Friday to suspend criminal and civil trials until after April 27, with immediate effect. Grand juries will also be suspended until after April 27, but this order will not take effect until March 23.

The decision was made after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, followed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's declaration of a peacetime emergency in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Lawyer admission ceremonies are also suspended until April 27, but naturalization ceremonies will continue, albeit with social distancing measures in place.

The four buildings of the United States District Court for Minnesota: Minnesota, St. Paul, Duluth and Fergus Falls will remain open for all other matters.

