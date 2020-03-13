coronavirus: Coronavirus: 18-20 lakh IT company employees to work from home – Latest news

New Delhi: On Thursday, in a preemptive move to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the state-owned Software Technology Parks of India issued a notice allowing around 18-20 lakh of employees from registered IT units Work from home. IT industry body NASSCOM had urged the government to relax restrictions on allowing employees to work from home, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Currently, there are restrictions on WFH (work from home) under the OSP regime (other service providers).

"There are rules that allow employees to work from home in certain situations. We have issued those enabling clauses and we will motivate all units registered with us to implement it. There are around 3,000 exporters registered with us and around 18-20 lakh employees working with "said STPI CEO Omkar Rai.

The urgent notice issued by STPI, which sets up overseas facilities and rules for software exporters, said that in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, units may require employees to work from home using the laptop or desktop computer that provides them with unity.

"In this sense, paragraph 6.07 of FTP HBOP (procedures manual), among others, allows employees of STP / EHTP units to take laptops / computers, etc., off the unit's premises to work by authorized employees, "said the notice.

STPI mentioned another rule that allows authorized employees of STP (Software Technology Parks) -ETHP units to work from a location outside the unit.

"Considering the coronavirus outbreak, it is recommended to inform industry / industry associations of this position of the rule that allows the precautionary measures mentioned in this regard to be taken to continue business operations in a transparent manner," he said. The advertisement.



The coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, has caused more than 4,000 deaths worldwide.

The government suspended all visas on Wednesday except for a few categories, such as diplomatic and employment, in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as cases across India increased to more than 70.

Companies in all sectors ask their staff to work from home and adopt technologies such as telepresence and video conferencing to ensure business continuity.

However, companies continue to struggle to operationalize the WFH for their employees, due to onerous compliance and technical requirements under the current OSP regime.

These requirements include establishing PPVPN connectivity, sharing predefined locations of extended agents (employees) and providing highly monetary security deposits, among others.

PPVPN (Provider Provisioned Virtual Private Network) is generally used by companies to ensure secure communications for employees working from remote locations.



Nasscom, who represents IT and BPO companies as well as startups, has written to IT and Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the subject.

In his letter, Nasscom urged that the requirements related to the WFH under the OSP regime be relaxed for a period of one month as a provisional emergency measure.