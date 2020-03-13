Coronavirus: Chesterfield criticizes National League decision to continue playing | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLa353303ae1398e0b9c07b49bd765610711% %MINIFYHTMLa353303ae1398e0b9c07b49bd765610712%





Chesterfield secretary Ashley Carson told Sky Sports News that it is "utter folly,quot; that the National League continues to play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Carson has criticized the league's decision not to follow the Premier League, EFL, and other grassroots leagues to postpone games, even with players on their teams forced to isolate themselves.

"It is total madness," he said. "We do not support the decision at all and unsuccessfully try to contact National League executive director Michael Tattersall today to voice our feelings."

"Grassroots clubs have joined Premier League and EFL clubs in postponing games, so it surely would have been a sensible approach for the National League to do the same."

"We played Harrogate Town 10 days ago and it has now emerged that four of its employees, who may have contacted some of our players and officials, are self-isolating, forcing their game against Solihull Moors to be postponed."

"Our players and managers are not happy with the situation and that has affected the preparation of the game at Dover Athletic."

"We have taken several measures to protect the health and well-being of all people related to the club and we will continue to make that our priority."

The National League confirmed earlier on Friday that its three leagues would continue to serve their games this weekend.

"The National League will keep its competition running under constant and diligent review, and will continue to comply with government advice at all times," the league said.

