Coronavirus causes freeze in Boeing hiring – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Boeing imposed a hiring freeze on Thursday due to the coronavirus epidemic.

This occurs when the virus undermines profits for the airline industry.

%MINIFYHTML6912b054e8c12d9b2f1b19edfd91171f11% %MINIFYHTML6912b054e8c12d9b2f1b19edfd91171f12%

Boeing is still facing problems with the Boeing 737 Max fleet.

The company's chief executive officer told employees that "it is critical that any company retain cash during these difficult times."

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.