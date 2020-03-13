Coronavirus: Canadian Parliament closed, Trudeau quarantined | News

%MINIFYHTMLf674f9804d8bb2515060d96a702341ce11% %MINIFYHTMLf674f9804d8bb2515060d96a702341ce12%

Canada shut down Parliament and discouraged all nonessential travel outside the country, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ruled remotely from his home, in self-imposed quarantine after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Dr. Theresa Tam, director of public health, also advised more social distancing, and not handshakes or kisses.

The Canadian government is recommending the cancellation of all major events, such as concerts. Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said cruises with more than 500 people will not be able to dock in Canada until July 1.

Foreign flights returning to Canada will also be restricted to a small number of airports in the country.

The Canadian House of Commons voted to close for at least five weeks to help ensure that lawmakers do not contribute to the spread of the virus.



The movements occurred a day after Trudeau's wife tested positive for the virus after returning from the UK. The Prime Minister himself has been in self-imposed quarantine. Trudeau said Friday that his wife has mild flu-like symptoms but that she is fine. He said neither he nor his three children show symptoms.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 5,000 people have died and more than 137,000 are infected worldwide. Nearly 70,000 victims have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the virus.



All parties in Canada's Parliament agreed to the suspension, meaning lawmakers will miss two weeks of sessions since they had previously planned to be out next week and two weeks in April. The Chamber plans to meet on Monday, April 20.

The pandemic has been found worldwide, causing the closure of borders and entire cities (George Osodi / Bloomberg)

"This only shows how seriously our government and members of the house are taking this," said the head of the Government House, Pablo Rodríguez.

Part of the agreement to close Parliament for five weeks was to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the new version of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Rodríguez said lawmakers passed legislation to ratify the USMCA, and the Senate is expected to do the same later on Friday.



The suspension of the House of Commons means that the federal budget will not be presented on March 30 as promised by Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Rodríguez said the federal budget will be announced at a later date.



Trudeau spent Friday in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special discussion by the cabinet committee on the coronavirus.

Trudeau spoke Thursday with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But Trudeau canceled an in-person meeting with Canada's provincial prime ministers.

The prime minister planned to address the nation later on Friday, according to his office.



Trudeau himself had not been examined because he showed no symptoms, his office said. The doctor's advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while controlling himself.



Trudeau said his government will likely recommend that Canadians avoid traveling outside the country, except for essential purposes.



"We will be able to overcome this if everyone is to follow the advice of our medical professionals and experts," Trudeau told CBC.