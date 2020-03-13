Coronavirus and NHL: Tracking how the pandemic has impacted the hockey landscape

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has led to the suspension of most sports in North America.

After the NBA suspended its season on Wednesday night, the NHL was one of many leagues that did the same on March 12 and announced that it would pause the season.

Here is a timeline of events on how the coronavirus has impacted the league.

(All eastern times)

March 13

6:08 p.m. – Los Angeles Times columnist Helene Elliott reports that in a memo sent by the NHL to the players, they are asked to be quarantined for six days.

1:25 p.m. – In an interview with Sportsnet 590 The Fan, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman discusses the timeline of conversations he's had about possible contingencies. Bettman said he was exploring whether or not there would be a point at which the NHL season would have to close.

"In all those scenarios, and in every discussion I had, either internally or with clubs, particularly with owners, it always ended with the warning: & # 39; You understand that if a player tests positive, we end for the moment at least, & # 39; " he said.

The commissioner added that as soon as he heard that the NBA was suspending its season after a player tested positive for COVID-19, it was inevitable that an NHL player would test positive.

"It was at this point that I said, 'Okay, we have to pause.' I immediately arranged for a conference call with the governors for the next day," Bettman said. "I had no doubts in my mind about where we were going to be, but there was no reason for me, at the time, to say that we are pausing.

"By the time the call ended, we released the statement and said we would stop playing around a bit."

11:47 a.m. According to Luke DeCock of The News & Observer, Carolina Hurricanes host John Forslund is between two employees who are in quarantine after being told that he stayed in the same Detroit hotel room as the Jazz player from Utah Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11.

Forslund was isolated in the front of the team's plane on his return flight to New Jersey and will now quarantine in his basement for the next 10 days to see if he develops any symptoms.

"It is serious," Forslund told the newspaper. "We have to listen to what we are supposed to do and act accordingly."

March 12

11:04 p.m. – The San Jose Sharks released a statement saying that a part-time employee working at the SAP Center tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the team, the person is under quarantine and receives care from medical professionals. The employee last worked during the Sharks game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 3.

7:52 p.m. – In an interview with CNBC, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says there have been no reported cases at this time. Bettman decided to suspend the season after the Utah Jazz players tested positive for the coronavirus. He chose to take extra precautions considering that NHL teams often share locker rooms with NBA teams.

"When the NBA had a positive test and they had to cancel a game at that time, I decided to go ahead and not wait for one of our players to test positive," said Bettman.

He added that he hopes to resume the season and crown a Stanley Cup champion this year once it is safe.

16:00. – The AHL announces that they will suspend play.

2:59 p.m. – According to The Athletic, the Tampa Bay Lightning released a statement about wearing the same locker room as the Utah Jazz when they were in Boston. The team says the locker room was cleaned and disinfected prior to their arrival and that no one in hockey operations has experienced any symptoms.

1:36 p.m. – NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announces that the 2019-20 season will stop.

9:54 a.m. NHL tells teams not to do morning skates, practices, or team meetings.

March 11th

10:12 p.m. – After the NBA announced that they were suspending his seasonThe NHL announces that they will provide a new update on March 12.

6:38 p.m. – The San Jose Sharks announce that all three March home games will be closed to the general public. This comes after Santa Clara County banned all major gatherings on March 9. Only local and visiting club staff, accredited media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff and NHL officials will be permitted to attend.

6:00 pm. – The Columbus Blue Jackets announce that the remaining local games will be closed to the general public following the order of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine that prohibits mass gatherings in the state.