Corey Feldman thanks fans for their support as he tries to find a way to get my documentary truth on demand

Corey Feldman released his explosive documentary My Truth after a series of technical difficulties. As some fans have now opened their eyes to the cruelty of the entertainment industry, others are enraged that they couldn't watch the show they paid for.

Originally, the self-produced documentary was supposed to air once on Monday and once on Tuesday for people from other countries to watch. The mytruthdoc.com website was blocked when the time came for the original visits and Feldman and his team planned a new plan.

To make up for the drama, he announced that he would air 24 hours straight for everyone who bought a $ 20 ticket to make time to watch it.

The documentary finally aired as promised, but some customers are angry that 24 hours was not enough time to watch the 90-minute production.

The child star is trying to find a way to make everyone happy. He went to Twitter to announce that he will try to put it on demand for more people who want to see it and online for people who have an access code that they did not use.

SORRY THE LAST STREAM 4 #MYTRUTHDOC IS OVER! I REALLY FEEL BAD ABOUT ANY 1 WHO PAID AND DIDN'T GET 2 C IT, AND I CURRENTLY WORK WITH THE STREAMING PROVIDER ONE WAY 2 MAKE SURE EVERYONE GETS 2 SEE IT! PLEASE NOTE US. WE RECEIVE A COMPLETE REPORT AND RIGHT B4 THE PREMIER … – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 12, 2020

‘SORRY THE LAST STREAM 4 #MYTRUTHDOC IS OVER! I REALLY FEEL BAD ABOUT ANY 1 WHO PAID AND DIDN'T GET 2 C IT, AND I CURRENTLY WORK WITH THE STREAMING PROVIDER ONE WAY 2 MAKE SURE EVERYONE GETS 2 SEE IT! PLEASE NOTE US. WE RECEIVE A COMPLETE REPORT AND RIGHT B4 THE PREMIER …THERE WAS A HUGE PEAK, OR MULTIPLE, AND WE ARE FULLY INVESTIGATING 2 IT WILL FIND OUT IF IT REALLY WAS A HACKER OR IF IT WAS 2 EVERYONE BUYING TIX @ THE LAST MINUTE! ONCE WE CAN DETERMINE AN ​​ANSWER WE CAN ALSO LEAVE 2 C SOMEONE WHO COULD NOT LOG IN, OR SEE IT WELL. I AM BEAUTIFUL … WE CAN POWER 2 GET PERMISSION 2 PUT IT ON DEMAND 4 FEW DAYS … BUT ONLY IF THEY GIVE ME THE GREEN LIGHT OF LEGAL, WHICH WILL BE DETERMINED AFTER A CONFERENCE CALL TOM. THEREFORE REMAIN PATIENT, I KNOW SOME OF YOUR FRUSTRATED AS YOU HAVE EXPECTED SEVERAL DAYS. BUT WE WILL DO IT RIGHT! "

In the groundbreaking document, Corey claims that his late friend Corey Haim told him that Charlie Sheen raped him on the set of a movie when he was just a teenager. He went on to show others in the industry that they have been raped or abused as children.

Ad

Hopefully, this documentary changes something about the industry and blames those responsible for their part in the trauma of any child.



Post views:

0 0