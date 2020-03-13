Convicted murderer of Michael Jordan's father being considered for probation

%MINIFYHTMLeedf5e29349f87df083cb1fd4c9e47bf11% %MINIFYHTMLeedf5e29349f87df083cb1fd4c9e47bf12%

A man convicted of murdering the father of the basketball legend. Michael Jordan he is on probation.

Larry Demery and Daniel Andre Green were sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder and charges of armed robbery related to the fatal shooting of James Jordan, Sr. in July 1993.

Jordan, Sr., had been napping in his car at a North Carolina rest stop when he was attacked, and the remains of the 56-year-old man were only recovered 11 days after his body was thrown off a bridge in South Carolina.

Now Demery, 44, has become eligible for parole, and her application is under consideration by officials from the North Carolina Supervisory and Parole Commission.

You are seeking to enroll in the Mutual Agreement Probation Program, which authorities explain is "designed to prepare selected inmates for release through structured activities, scheduled progression to custody levels, participation in based programs in the community and established parole dates. "

No decision has yet been made.