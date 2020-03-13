Contrary to what Trump claims, Google is not building a national coronavirus detection website

Google is do not working with the US government. USA in building a nationwide website to help people determine whether and how to get a new coronavirus test, despite what President Donald Trump said in the course of issuing an emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, a much smaller test website created by another Alphabet division, Google's parent company, is up and running. You may only direct people to test facilities in the Bay Area.

More than an hour after Trump's press conference, a Google communications Twitter account aired the following statement from Verily, who is a different company within Alphabet's corporate umbrella:

We are developing a tool to help classify people for Covid-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development and plans to implement tests in the Bay Area, hoping to expand more widely over time. We appreciate the support of government officials and industry partners and we thank the Google engineers who have volunteered to be part of this effort.

Carolyn Wang, head of communications for Verily, said The edge that the "triage website,quot; would initially only be made available to health workers rather than the general public. Now that it has been announced as it was, however, anyone will be able to visit it, he said. But the tool will only It will be able to direct people to "pilot sites,quot; for testing in the Bay Area, although Wang says Verily hopes to expand it beyond California "over time."

The classification site should be up and running in a few days, and will be hosted on Project Baseline, Verily's website where people can sign up to participate in clinical trials. That's an apparently strange place for the ranking tool to live, but Wang says Project Baseline already has certain tools needed, such as an informed consent agreement, so it makes sense to put it there.

"Google is going to develop a website, it will be done very quickly, unlike past websites, to determine if a test is warranted and to facilitate the test at a convenient location nearby," Trump said at the press conference. “By the way, we have many, many places behind us. We cover this country and large parts of the world, by the way. We are not going to talk about the world at the moment, but we cover our country very, very strongly. Stores in virtually all locations. Google has 1,700 engineers working on this now. They have made tremendous progress. "

As for the 1,700 Google engineers Trump referred to at the press conference, that appears to be related to a call for volunteers that Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai released in a company-wide memo earlier in the day. This week.

Overall, the difference between the reality of what is being built and what was promised during the press conference is very large.

Debbie Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, showed a flowchart during the press conference explaining what the website's proposed functionality would be. No one from Alphabet or Google spoke at the event, although many executives from other health and retail companies did.

As Birx described the website, citizens could enter their symptoms and, depending on what the results are, be referred to a "drive-through,quot; testing center. Apparently, that same website would also be where people can go to search for their results.

Unfortunately, we don't know much about the website Birx described, nor its URL, when it will launch, or how it will work. All we know is that Google didn't build it; It is being built by another Alphabet division in its place.

Along with the website, the President's emergency declaration should open up to $ 50 billion in funds, new testing facilities, and new partnerships with private companies to provide testing services. You can read more about the government response in our story.

