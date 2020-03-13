Complete List of Coronavirus Cancellations, Deferrals, and Closings in Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML595b025fa4a6435e7732a0185961c85911% %MINIFYHTML595b025fa4a6435e7732a0185961c85912%

Due to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus have been carried out through online transitions or closings of certain Michigan schools, as well as the cancellation or postponement of events of Michigan on a large scale.

Below is a list of these event cancellations and school closings.

Up News Info 62 recommends that you review the event and school websites you do not see in this list, in case we have not been aware of these cancellations.

%MINIFYHTML595b025fa4a6435e7732a0185961c85913% %MINIFYHTML595b025fa4a6435e7732a0185961c85914%

CLOSING OF SCHOOL:

%MINIFYHTML595b025fa4a6435e7732a0185961c85915% %MINIFYHTML595b025fa4a6435e7732a0185961c85916%

Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all K-12 school buildings to be closed to students beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, April 5. School buildings are scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 6.

Ann Arbor School District – Half Day for Students Friday

Bloomfield Hills School District– Closed Friday

Grosse Pointe Public Schools: Closed on Fridays (staff must report)

Hamtramck Public Schools: Closed on Fridays (staff must report)

Rochester Community Schools: Closed on Fridays (staff must report)

Trenton Public Schools – Closed on Fridays

West Bloomfield School District – Closed Friday (Things Must Report)

Bishop Foley Catholic High- Closed Friday

Cabrini Elementary & Middle- Closed until Monday

Cabrini High – Closed until Monday

College Prep High Consortium – closed on Friday (staff must report)

Detroit Academy of Arts and Sciences – closed Friday (staff must report)

Detroit Collegiate High School – Closed on Friday (staff must report)

Detroit Leadership Academy – Closed Friday

Divine Child Elementary – Closed until Monday

Divine Child High – Closed until Monday

East Shore Leadership Academy – Closed Monday (staff must report)

Everest High School & Academy – Closed until Monday

George Washington Carver Academy – Closed Friday (staff must report)

Guardian Angels Catholic – Closed until Monday (staff must report)

Hanley International Academy – Closed on Friday (staff must report)

Henry Ford Academy Dearborn – Closed Friday

Holy Cross Catholic – Closed until Monday (staff must report)

Holy Family Regional North- Closed Friday

Holy Family Regional South- Closed Friday

Holy Catholic Name- Closed until Monday

Holy Redeemer Elem – Closed on Friday

Keys Grace Academy: Closed on Fridays (staff must report)

Madison Academy HS Campus- Closed on Friday (staff must report)

Mercy High- Closed until Monday

Merritt Academy- Closed on Friday

Momentum Academy: closed on Fridays (staff must report)

Our Lady of Refuge- Closed until Monday

Our Lady of Sorrows – Closed on Mondays (things must inform)

Our Lady Queen of the Martyrs: closed until Monday (staff must inform)

PACE Academy – Closed on Friday (staff must report)

Ross Hill Academy – Closed on Friday (staff must report)

Sacred Heart- Dearborn- Closed until Monday

Academia Santa Catalina de Siena – Closed until Monday

Santa Clara de Montefalco- Closed until Tuesday

St. Edward on the Lake Elem- Closed until Monday

St. Fabian Catholic- Closed until Monday

San Hugo de las Colinas- Closed until Monday

St. Isaac Jogues Catholic – Closed until Monday

St. John Lutheran-Rochester- Closed on Friday (staff must report)

St Linus Catholic- Closed until Monday

St. Mary School- St. Clair- Closed until Monday (things must report)

St. Michael Catholic-Livonia- Closed on Friday

St. Regis Catholic – Closed until Monday (staff must report)

St. Stephen Catholic-New Boston- Closed until Monday

Tipton Academy: Closed on Fridays (staff must report)

TOFM Chapel Hill- Closed on Friday (staff must report)

Univ Prep A and D District UPAD- Closed on Friday (staff must report)

Uni Prep Science and Math- UPSM- Closed on Friday (things must report)

University Prep Academy District- UPA- Closed on Friday (things must report)

Voyageur Academy – Closed on Friday (things must report)

Voyageur College Prep- Closed on Friday (things must report)

West Village Academy- Closed on Friday

Universities

Michigan State University has suspended face-to-face classes until April 20.

Central Michigan University will change classes online after spring break through March 20. A decision will be made regarding classes for the following week before 4 p.m. March, 19.

The Michigan University of Technology suspended the classroom classes, effective from March 16 to April 17.

Wayne State University classroom classes are canceled March 16-22. Classes that were scheduled to be online during this period will continue as scheduled. Remote instruction for all classes begins March 23.

Oakland University has suspended all face-to-face classes and will be replaced by remote learning, effective March 16-April 25. All presentations and events are suspended and / or postponed to the public until the end of the semester.

The University of Michigan will cancel classes on Thursdays and Fridays before beginning online instruction from March 16 to April 21.

Western Michigan University has suspended in-person instruction on Thursdays and Fridays. The University will provide distance education from March 16 to April 3, for all locations.

Saginaw State University has suspended face-to-face instruction from March 16 to April 17.

Eastern Michigan University has discontinued classroom instruction beginning March 12 and March 31.

Grand Valley State University has canceled classes March 12-15. Remote teaching will begin on March 16, at least until March 29.

Washtenaw Community College has canceled classes until March 14. On-site courses will be suspended and replaced with alternative instructions from March 16 to April 6.

Concord University, Ann Arbor, has suspended face-to-face instruction beginning March 16 (or March 23 for those on spring break). The alternative delivery of classes will continue until at least April 13.

Macomb Community College has suspended in-person classes March 12-22. Current online classes and external clinical rotations will continue as scheduled and will not be affected by the suspension. All events involving more than 100 participants until April 12 have been canceled.

Wayne County Community College has suspended in-class classes beginning at 4 p.m. March 12-22. Online classes and off-site clinics will continue as usual. Beginning March 23, all face-to-face classes will have transferred to alternative methods of instruction.

SPORTS:

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has suspended all winter tournaments, effective immediately and indefinitely.

The NCAA has canceled this year's men's and women's basketball tournaments.

WWE moved the Smackdown this Friday night from Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit to the company's training facility in Orlando.

The NBA has suspended the season indefinitely

The NHL has suspended the season indefinitely

The MLS season has been on hold for 30 days.

MLB opening day was delayed by at least 2 weeks (spring training has suspended play)

Detroit City Football Club and the National Independent Soccer Association have announced a league-wide suspension of play for 30 days with immediate effect.

Special Olympic Michigan has canceled the state basketball finals and suspended all events until March 31.

CONCERT / FAIRS / THEATER

The Zac Brown Band scheduled for March 14 at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed.

The Ann Arbor Monroe Street Fair, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed until fall.

The Detroit Chamber Music Society canceled three concerts scheduled for this weekend with Curtis musicians on tour.

JETFest 2020 – The Seymour J. and Ethel S. Frank Festival of New Works scheduled for March 15, 22 and 29 in Walled Lake will be postponed until the summer.

Little Big Town postponed the show from March 12 at the Fox Theater in Detroit until October 1.

The Great Farmington Film Festival scheduled for March 19 and 22 has been postponed.

The remaining performances of "Lungs,quot; until March 15 at the Kickshaw Theater in Ann Arbor have been canceled.

The Cabin Fever Jazz Festival with Alexander Zonjic in Dearborn on March 21 has been canceled.

"Arabic to English,quot; scheduled to open March 20 at the NOVA Theater in Ann Arbor has been rescheduled for August 7-30.

The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has suspended the concerts on March 14, 15, 21 and 23.

The 35th Annual Irish Festival scheduled for March 17 at the Westland Hellenic Cultural Center has been canceled.

Kerrytown Concert House in Ann Arbor has canceled all performances until the end of March and April 18.

Blake Shelton has postponed his performance on March 21 at Little Caesars Arena. Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date to be announced in the spring of 2021, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have postponed their concert on March 20 at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

Dance Theater of Harlem performances at The Detroit Opera House from March 13-15 have been canceled.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra cancels concerts and public events until March 17 at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center.

Magic Bag will close its doors after tonight (March 12) until further notice.

MEETINGS

The City Council of Education with Governor Gretchen Whitmer on March 11 at Canton School is canceled. The event will be rescheduled.

The 2020 MPA Convention scheduled for March 11-13 at the Dearborn Inn in Dearborn has been postponed.

The Detroit Food 2020 summit scheduled for March 12-13 at the Benson and Edith Ford Conference Center in Detroit has been postponed until fall.

When we all vote with Michelle Obama, scheduled for March 27 at the University of Detroit, Mercy has been canceled.

Getting the news: An interactive media literacy workshop scheduled for March 18 at the Detroit Public Library in Detroit has been postponed.

The Michigan Democratic Party Legacy Dinner scheduled for March 20 at the Lansing Center in Lansing has been postponed.

Ann Arbor District Library programs and events are indefinitely canceled. Room reservations, meeting room reservations, and partnership programs are also canceled. All locations will remain open to the public with normal hours of operation.

Michigan Fashion Media Summit at the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business scheduled for March 20 has been canceled.

Al, the Big Data and Analytics Summit scheduled for March 19-20 at Wayne State University has been rescheduled for October 19-20.

The bi-annual CultureSource members meeting and CEO roundtable scheduled for March 12 in Detroit has been canceled.

The opioid council in Sterling Heights scheduled for March 12 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been canceled.

The City of Sterling Heights has canceled all scheduled programming and direct activities at the Senior Center, Community Center, Lirbary, and Nature Center until March 31.

The Livonia City Council lunch and conference at the St. Mary's Cultural Center for March 18 have been canceled.

The Grant Workshop organized by Representative Haley Stevens for March 19 at the Novi Public Library has been postponed.

2020 Michigan in perspective: The Local History Conference organized by the Michigan Historical Society in Sterling Heights from March 27-28 has been canceled.

OTHER EVENTS:

The St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for March 15 in Detroit has been canceled.

Michelle Obama's launch rally when we all vote in Detroit on March 27

Sterling Heights Cancels Senior Center, Community Center, Library and Nature Center activities until March 31

The Marche du Nain Rouge, scheduled for March 22 in Detroit's Cass Corridor, has been canceled.

Detroit Zen Center and Living Zen Organics at Hamtramck will temporarily close, effective immediately, until the end of March. Several events in April have been canceled.

Ann Arbor Art Center FestiFOOLS family visits scheduled for March 14 and the Wildly Creative Creatures Hat Workshop from March 21-22 have been canceled.

The Carmela Food & Wine event scheduled for March 23 in Fraser has been postponed.

Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan has canceled its high school career exhibition event at Ultimate Soccer Arenas and the Business Hall of Fame event at Fillmore, both scheduled for March 12.

CARE's annual Southeast Michigan care for a Taste fundraiser scheduled for April 21 at the GM Heritage Center in Sterling Heights has been canceled.

Ford House at Grosse Pointe Shores is closed to all visitors until further notice.

Kresge Arts in Detroit and the Kresge Foundation postponed the April 10 celebration of eminent Kresge 2020 artist Marie Woo that was scheduled in Detroit.

The opening reception for the MFA thesis exhibition scheduled for March 13 in Ann Arbor was canceled. The exhibition will be open during regular gallery hours.

The Wasserman Projects opening reception for its 2020 spring exhibitions with Dorota & Steve Coy & # 39; s – The Five Realms, and Adrian Wong's – Tiles, Grates, Poles, Rocks, Plants and Veggies scheduled for March 13 has been canceled.

The Midwest Fly Fishing Expo scheduled for March 14-15 at the Macomb Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren has been canceled.

The 15th Annual Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund Dinner and Auction scheduled for March 28 at the MGM Grand Ballroom in Detroit has been postponed.

Monster Jam scheduled for March 25-26 at Ford Field in Detroit has been postponed until July 25-26. The locations of the seats and sections will be the same.

Northville Art House has rescheduled the Young Artists Legal Art Fair, originally established March 14-May 9 at Northville's First Presbyterian Church.

DTE's Beacon Park has canceled all scheduled events through March, including St. Patrick's Day party (March 14), game night on Friday (March 20; will be rescheduled),

All events at Beacon Park in Detroit have been canceled until further notice.