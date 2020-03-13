Comcast Offers Free Broadband to Low-Income Households to Help them Cope with the Virus Outbreak

%MINIFYHTMLf6119400116da4bb171451689e7ec58a11% %MINIFYHTMLf6119400116da4bb171451689e7ec58a12%

People who take refuge at home to evade the coronavirus may not have much to do with sports, but Comcast is stepping in to make sure that households that are financially vulnerable can at least have a fast internet connection.

The Internet Essentials program targets low-income households in a Comcast service area with rates of $ 9.95 a month. For existing customers, Comcast will increase download speeds from 15 megabytes per second to 25 megabytes per second beginning Monday.

The company will also provide 60 days of free Internet service to low-income households beginning Monday. That definition covers families who receive housing assistance, Medicaid, SNAP and who participate in the National School Lunch Program.

"Our hope is that wider access and faster speeds will help all of our Internet Essentials customers work more easily from home, access educational resources, get important government health care alerts, and stay in touch with their families throughout this difficult time, "the company said. he said in a press release.

Low-income households interested in obtaining a free Internet service can visit the program's website to register.