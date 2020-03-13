Comcast and T-Mobile to suspend Internet data limits for the next 60 days

Comcast and T-Mobile have announced suspensions of their Internet data cap policies in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Comcast says it will no longer charge surplus fees to home Internet customers who exceed their broadband data limits, while T-Mobile says it is remove all data limits for your mobile clients. AT,amp;T and Verizon have taken similar steps.

"During this extraordinary time, it is vital that as many Americans as possible stay connected to the Internet, for reasons of education, work and personal health," Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson said in a statement. "Our employees also live and work in virtually every community we serve, and we all share the same belief that it is our Company's responsibility to step up and help."

Earlier today, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it had signed both Comcast and T-Mobile, as well as many other companies in the broadband and telecommunications industries, to its new commitment to Keep Americans Connected. The pledge called for companies not to terminate service for residential or small business customers, waive late fees incurred due to the economic effects of the virus, and open access to public Wi-Fi access points to "any American who need ".

Let's get through this together! This is how we are helping: ✔️ Removing smartphone data limits for all customers

✔️ Giving 20GB of additional data from mobile access points

✔️ Growing data for schools in our EmpowerED program

✔️ Make it free to call seriously affected countries More information: – T-Mobile (@TMobile) March 13, 2020

It also asked these companies to suspend data limits due to the sharp increase in work policies from those implemented across the country to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. After the FCC confirmed that Comcast and T-Mobile signed the pledge, both companies came out and announced the steps they are taking to ease pressure on customers.

In addition to suspending data limits for 60 days, Comcast says it will make its Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots free across the country and won't charge any disconnection or delay fees. Comcast announced yesterday that it will increase Internet speed from its Internet Essentials tier, which is targeted at low-income families.

T-Mobile, which is also instituting these new policies for a 60-day period, says it suspends data limits, providing customers with 20 GB of additional access / connection point data, increasing the data allocation given to schools and students who trust their EmpowerED program, and make it free to call countries "badly affected,quot; by the coronavirus.