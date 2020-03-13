Colorado won't crown high school basketball champions for the first time, leaving communities in "disbelief,quot;

Home Local News Colorado won't crown high school basketball champions for the first time, leaving...

Colorado won't crown high school basketball champions for the first time, leaving communities in "disbelief"

Matilda Coleman
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time in the history of the state competition, dating back to 1918 for boys and 1976 for girls, Colorado will not crown high school basketball champions.

CHSAA made the official call Thursday night as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state. The unprecedented cancellation left student athletes, coaches, and communities across the state feeling devastated … even when they understood the need behind the decision.

"People's health is more important than basketball, even if it doesn't feel that way sometimes (right now)," said Jana Van Gytenbeek, a senior student at Cherry Creek and current Gatorade Player of the Year. "It was a good CHSAA decision because I was also surprised that we played (on Thursday). CHSAA basketball was the last man standing; everyone in professional sports was canceling, March Madness was over, spring sports was over. They held on as long as they could.

The final rounds of the tournament were allowed to begin on Thursday, with Bruins by Van Gytenbeek, one of the four great school women's teams advancing to the state championship.

But canceling the tournament leaves the Cherry Creek-Grandview rematch in the 5A class girl group unsolved, and shortens Rangeview's attempt to become the first undefeated 5A class champion since 2004. Those two stories, among others Countless, they will not develop due to the coronavirus.

CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann described the coaches' reactions as "supportive, understanding or both."

"I definitely understand his reasoning," said Cherry Creek girls coach Clint Evans. "It is a situation where you are not going to make everyone happy, so why try it? Do what you think is best for people and for public health, and that is what CHSAA did … Still Well, I'm still incredulous and I think everyone is. "

Rangeview coach Shawn Palmer added: "There are no enemies here, there is no finger pointing at anyone." This is just very unusual circumstances, and it is difficult for everyone. We support CHSAA's decision and we definitely understand it, especially when you step back and realize the scope of what is happening in the country and the world right now. "

Around 8 p.m. On Thursday, CHSAA was informed by the University of Denver that the school was no longer able to host the State Class 3A basketball tournament there. That, along with concerns voiced by other state championship sites, as well as the spread of the coronavirus locally, led to the cancellation of all tournament classes around 11 p.m.

