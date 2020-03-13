Colorado won't crown high school basketball champions for the first time, leaving communities in "disbelief,quot;

%MINIFYHTML59a5802c9d41a5433383dd01f239b36411% %MINIFYHTML59a5802c9d41a5433383dd01f239b36412%

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the first time in the history of the state competition, dating back to 1918 for boys and 1976 for girls, Colorado will not crown high school basketball champions.

CHSAA made the official call Thursday night as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state. The unprecedented cancellation left student athletes, coaches, and communities across the state feeling devastated … even when they understood the need behind the decision.

"People's health is more important than basketball, even if it doesn't feel that way sometimes (right now)," said Jana Van Gytenbeek, a senior student at Cherry Creek and current Gatorade Player of the Year. "It was a good CHSAA decision because I was also surprised that we played (on Thursday). CHSAA basketball was the last man standing; everyone in professional sports was canceling, March Madness was over, spring sports was over. They held on as long as they could.

The final rounds of the tournament were allowed to begin on Thursday, with Bruins by Van Gytenbeek, one of the four great school women's teams advancing to the state championship.

But canceling the tournament leaves the Cherry Creek-Grandview rematch in the 5A class girl group unsolved, and shortens Rangeview's attempt to become the first undefeated 5A class champion since 2004. Those two stories, among others Countless, they will not develop due to the coronavirus.

CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann described the coaches' reactions as "supportive, understanding or both."

"I definitely understand his reasoning," said Cherry Creek girls coach Clint Evans. "It is a situation where you are not going to make everyone happy, so why try it? Do what you think is best for people and for public health, and that is what CHSAA did … Still Well, I'm still incredulous and I think everyone is. "

Rangeview coach Shawn Palmer added: "There are no enemies here, there is no finger pointing at anyone." This is just very unusual circumstances, and it is difficult for everyone. We support CHSAA's decision and we definitely understand it, especially when you step back and realize the scope of what is happening in the country and the world right now. "

Around 8 p.m. On Thursday, CHSAA was informed by the University of Denver that the school was no longer able to host the State Class 3A basketball tournament there. That, along with concerns voiced by other state championship sites, as well as the spread of the coronavirus locally, led to the cancellation of all tournament classes around 11 p.m.

Now players, coaches and fans are wondering if there is a chance of ending the tournament in some way in the future, if / when the pandemic is controlled in the coming months. But CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said that possibility, remote as it may be, is not being discussed at this time.

"When it is appropriate and safe to reconvene public meetings, we will re-evaluate," Blanford-Green said. “Right now, we are focusing on the decision that was made and spring sports will be closed until April 6. We are not having conversations about a postponement or a rescheduling (of state basketball) when there are school closings and we simply decided that the tournament was canceled. "

Blanford-Green emphasized that the decision to cancel tournaments was made with the hope of protecting the community, but also with the bitter knowledge of what no state hoop champion means locally.

"Everyone in the CHSAA office understands what this experience means not only for children, but also for their families, schools, communities and student bases," said Blanford-Green. "We did our best to maintain this special experience … the athletic world is fluid and uncertain at the moment, and we had to weigh an athletic competition rather than provide a decision on this stranger to make sure everyone was safe."

The lack of closure for a championship caliber season will surely depend on the teams and players who saw their title aspirations swept away. That's the case from giant Cherry Creek (total record of 211 CHSAA team titles) to Class 4A Northfield, whose boys' team qualified for the Final Four as the school pursued its first team title in its second college season.

"Most importantly, I feel sorry for our seniors, because we are as new as a school and as we create a tradition, this happens," said Northfield coach Ezekiel Ocansey. "This opportunity was very important for our community, and for it not to happen it deflates in the worst way."

So what consolation is there for players and fans of prep rings as they miss the biggest games of the season? As Van Gytenbeek rationalized, memories of the journey up to this point are all we have to hold on to.

"As high school athletes, they have spent their entire lives preparing to play in championships, preparing to play in their high school and community at the most important times," said Van Gytenbeek, a Stanford pledge. "That keeps a high school athlete every day, because those goals are your heart and soul, and this (sucks)." I feel very bad for everyone.

"But in any case, all this makes you appreciate every moment on the road."

State Championship Cancellation History

Canceling a state tournament in Colorado is quite new. Here are the other cases.

1956 – No Class A state baseball (due to weather)

1919 – No state track meet

1918 – State tracks are not followed

1917 – No state track meeting