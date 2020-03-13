Colorado should improve its presidential primaries and abandon its assemblies

Colorado's recent election cycle should mark a turning point for state elections with two key conclusions: Colorado's 2020 caucus should be the last, and our presidential primary could be great with just one change.

Following the passage of Proposition 107 in 2016, Colorado held its first presidential primary in 20 years. It also marked the first time that unaffiliated voters were able to participate. The results were astonishing.

Colorado saw an increase in voter turnout that caught the nation's attention.

Colorado has led the nation, thus far, in primary voter turnout. More than 53% of registered voters participated in the presidential primary. Data from the Colorado Secretary of State show that of the 1,833,235 ballots returned, 1,116,116 votes cast in the Democratic primaries and 683,681 votes cast in the Republican primaries. Unaffiliated voters represented 433,306 Democratic ballots and 149,437 Republican ballots cast in the presidential primaries.

The only state that was remotely comparable to Colorado was Vermont with a 39% stake.

Colorado was not the only state with an increase in voter turnout. Between 2016 and 2020; Maine, Minnesota, and Utah also changed their presidential primary assemblies. In Maine and Minnesota, turnout quadrupled and doubled in Utah.

By contrast, the remaining vestige of our caucus system, last year's state and local election meetings, has never been weaker. Approximately 14,000 or 1.3% of Democrats and 10,000 or 1% of Republican voters participated in the more than 3,000 caucuses across the state.

While assemblies are touted as a good way for neighbors to meet, discuss problems, and select candidates, the truth is that they deprive voters of their rights, are undemocratic, and lead to absurd results.

Up News Info reported this week that State Representative Kerry Tipper, a Lakewood Democrat, was the only person to appear at their precinct meeting on Saturday. Some venues reported that they did not participate at all. Much of attendance depends on candidates introducing family, co-workers, and friends, and the results are not only biased, but often do not reflect voter sentiments.

The assemblies also deprive Colorado's largest voting bloc of their rights. Unlike the presidential primary, Colorado's 1,386,425 unaffiliated voters, who represent 40% of the electorate here, also cannot participate.

Let's be honest, how many of you have hours to spend at a local gym or school on a Saturday to vote?

And then there is the coronavirus. Was the low participation in the Colorado caucus, in part, the result of the coronavirus? While turnout would have been low anyway, it's a fair guess to believe this had some impact, too.

Colorado would be wise to find a different way to choose these state candidates because that dog will not hunt. I suppose that the results of many elections, including the Senate race, would have been very different if we had used the main selection process.

But, even the presidential primaries in Colorado are not perfect. There are clearly ways to improve it. One way is through order of preference voting (RCV). This allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. Voters can rank as many candidates as they like, without fear that ranking others will harm the chances of their favorite candidates. If no candidate wins a majority after the first elections count, the last-place candidate is eliminated and the second-election votes on those ballots are lifted to be recalculated among the remaining candidates. The process continues until a majority selection is reached.

In this case, Colorado's ballots included multiple presidential candidates who had withdrawn before March 3, the last day of voting, including Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Amy Klobaucher, and Pete Buttigieg. Voters who made these candidates their first choice could have selected alternative candidates and their votes could have been counted for their alternative choice.

There are other significant benefits to voting in order of preference.

In the book, "When Women Vote," local authors Stephanie Donner and Amber McReynolds, experts in electoral administration and politics, explain how voting by orderly election has resulted in more women being elected to office in municipal elections and how it generally attracts more women. candidates leads to a more civil campaign, and also encourages multiple women to run for office without dividing the votes of the others.

RepresentWomen, an organization working to increase the representation of women in elected office, echoes this sentiment, which believes that our current all-election winner system hurts women, especially women of color. They advocate a fair representation vote, which includes rank election voting, as a method of leveling the playing field for women candidates.

A few weeks ago, Senator Michael Bennet introduced the Voter Election Act to support state and local governments in transitioning to an orderly election voting model for elections. Bennet believes this can discourage extreme partisanship, incentivize a greater focus on substantive issues, and ensure that election winners better reflect the views of the majority of voters.

Hopefully our leaders will examine the results and make the necessary changes to create a more inclusive and representative democracy.

Doug Friednash is a Denver native, a partner at the Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck law firm, and former Chief of Staff to Governor John Hickenlooper.

