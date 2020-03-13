Colorado prepares for COVID-19 by sourcing, disinfecting, and educating

%MINIFYHTML2ffda583aa76ccfdcfe3172503bc0ea611% %MINIFYHTML2ffda583aa76ccfdcfe3172503bc0ea612%

Richardson, a photojournalist, has covered big breaking news, including the September 11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, the 2004-05 tsunami in Indonesia and Thailand; the death of Pope John Paul II in Rome; and the effects of AIDS and lack of water in African nations. In Colorado, it covers news and sports and specializes in wildfire coverage. She especially enjoys stories that converge with her interests, including rock and ice climbing, extreme sports, nature, animals, and the environment.