Imagine spending the better part of a decade striving for a single athletic achievement, and less than 24 hours before that time comes, your dream evaporates into thin air.

That's the bitter current reality for thousands of NCAA athletes whose winter championships or full spring seasons have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Think of all the seniors, like Colorado State distance runner Eric Hamer, who qualified for the NCAA indoor championships for the first time this season as a Rams senior.

Hamer, seeded 14th in the 5,000-meter final, was in Albuquerque, NM, Thursday morning preparing for Friday night's race, as the NCAA went from not allowing fans to postponing the event to complete the cancellation.

"I will take a nap and then realize that it is not a dream," said Hamer. "It is a constant realization of unraveling and he is sitting in different ways. … It took me five years to get here, absolutely, to make a lot of mistakes, overcome injuries and just grow as a person. The moment was not lost for anyone.

"The carpet was ripped from all of us."

On Friday afternoon, as the spread of COVID-19 continued globally and closed the world of sports, the NCAA enacted an immediate ban on in-person recruitment until April 15.

He also delivered some positive news, stating that "eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student athletes who participated in spring sports." Those sports include baseball, women's beach volleyball, golf, lacrosse, outdoor track, women's rowing, softball, tennis, men's volleyball, and women's water polo.

Hamer, also an accomplished outdoor athletics athlete, told Up News Info on Friday night that the NCAA had contacted CSU coaches with the following preliminary steps to extend eligibility, but many details remain. they had to be "resolved,quot;. But it seems that the process of adding one spring sports season per athlete will not be simple or universally applied, especially with many partial scholarships.

"I think it is the right decision, but whether or not I make (the eligibility), I probably won't," Hamer said. “Being a student and training at this level is not something you do lightly and you would need to enter graduate school. My scholarship has been promised to another promising runner who will enter CSU.

"I think a lot of people will accept that it is time to move on."

CU's ski team was fifth at the NCAA Championships in Bozeman, Mont., When the NCAA canceled the event. Buffs veteran coach Richard Rokos told The Post that he was a strong advocate that his athletes had a path to further eligibility as a result.

"We've had round-trip contact with our compliance (office) and I was expecting something like that to be on the table for discussion," said Rokos. "Even when the season is technically speaking, the championship is the highlight. If the NCAA will decide to extend athletes' eligibility based on this situation, I think it is a very fair decision."

No matter what happens next, one thing is very clear. Life on college campuses and around the world will not be the same for some time.

"The school has connected, so we have more or less graduated," said Hamer. “A couple of months ahead of time, a lot has just ended. … It is a season of lost tracks. It's something we really won't be back. "