College students react to suspended classes in person – Up News Info Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan State University was the first to suspend classroom learning once Coronavirus cases were confirmed in Michigan.
He switched to online-only classes starting at noon Wednesday.
The university is asking all students to stay home and away from campus.
The students say it is a surprise, but it is the best.
MSU officials say they are working with staff on the laboratory and Performance-based classes.
The plan is to resume classes in person on April 20th.
