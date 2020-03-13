College students react to suspended classes in person – Up News Info Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan State University was the first to suspend classroom learning once Coronavirus cases were confirmed in Michigan.

He switched to online-only classes starting at noon Wednesday.

The university is asking all students to stay home and away from campus.

The students say it is a surprise, but it is the best.

MSU officials say they are working with staff on the laboratory and Performance-based classes.

The plan is to resume classes in person on April 20th.

