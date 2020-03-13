College athletics reacts to decision to end 2020 seasons due to coronavirus (COVID-19) – Up News Info

See this post on Instagram

You don't even know where to start … You never know when your game or something you love will be taken away in the blink of an eye. I still can't believe that last night was the last game I released for this college, the last time I put on this uniform. It has been an honor to be able to represent this program and I had the opportunity to create so many memories for a lifetime. To my coaches and teammates, I cannot thank you enough for all the love and support you have shown to my family and me in recent years. Each and every one of you means a lot to me and I am grateful to have the opportunity to meet you all. You have taught me a lot and you have helped me become the person I am today. To Minnesota, thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of this university. You have given me so much and you have prepared me for my future. To all the fans, thank you for showing your love and support for my teammates and me. The amount of love and support we have received from across the country means a lot. There are so many things that have been taken from the rest of the season and our careers here, but who knows what could happen … to the girl who fell in love with the game, hopefully the journey is not over yet. The amount of hard work, long hours, blood, sweat and tears for four years was worth it. Don't take a second for granted because it happens too fast. Thank you Minnesota, you have become my home and I cannot thank you enough. As always, Go Gophs〽️