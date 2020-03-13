Cody Simpson cancels Australian appearance after Tom Hanks coronavirus diagnosis

%MINIFYHTML4385324a8e69b40321809f172a393e6411% %MINIFYHTML4385324a8e69b40321809f172a393e6412%

The singer of & # 39; Pretty Brown Eyes & # 39; He is withdrawing from a scheduled appearance at Crowne Plaza Coogee Beach in Sydney days after his girlfriend Miley Cyrus left his wildfire relief concert in Melbourne.

Cody Simpson canceled a return trip to Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old singer pulled out of a scheduled appearance at Crowne Plaza Coogee Beach on Thursday night, March 12, just days after his girlfriend. Miley Cyrus Announced that he had abandoned his Melbourne Forest Fire Aid Concert.

A Cody concert spokesman writes: "Cody Simpson's trip to Australia and his subsequent appearance in Sydney at the launch of the Estate on March 12 was canceled in response to the current global health crisis."

Miley told fans that she had been advised not to fly to Australia on Tuesday.

"Due to recommendations from local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we no longer travel to Australia to the show, "he said. He tweeted "I am very disappointed not to be there, but I have to do the right thing to protect the health and safety of my band and team."

"I will continue to make a donation to help victims of Australia's wildfires. I am sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon."

The news of the cancellation of the Simpson concert came soon after. Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Australia.

The couple sought medical advice after experiencing flu-like symptoms in Queensland, as the actor prepared to start filming next director Baz Luhrmann. "Untitled Elvis Presley Biopic".

"We feel a little tired, like we have colds and some body aches," Tom wrote on social media. "Rita had some chills coming and going. Mild fevers too. To play well, as needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and found to be positive."

He added: "We Hanks & # 39; will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety require. It's not much more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, right?"



Australia has recorded more than 130 cases of coronavirus.