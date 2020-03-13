Coachella shoots Elon Musk again for participating in the festival after the postponement announcement

WENN / Ralf Succo

Criticism does not go unnoticed for the festival, which quickly applauds the founder of Tesla and many say his response is "the best comeback of the day."

Elon musk It has influenced Coachella's decision to delay this year's event until October in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Taking his Twitter account, the tech mogul taunts the festival by calling him "suck."

"Coachella should be postponed until she stops sucking," she wrote on the Blue Bird app on Tuesday, March 10. "Too much corporate sponsorship killed the vibe," the Tesla founder explained in a separate tweet, although he noted that the festival used to be "well maybe 5 or 6 years ago, when you could ask yourself and find great unknown bands."

Sincere show echoed the billionaire's statement, saying, "Yes, it got too big for no reason." Another person shared, "Correct. Now all these ig models and youtubers go there just to show off their basic outfits and snort coke."

Criticism did not go unnoticed by the festival, which quickly applauded Elon. Through her official Twitter account, Coachella closed it with a photo and simply captioned it, "hahaha."

It may seem like a simple comeback, but it was quite powerful. The plugin Coachella used was an image of Jaden Smith performing on top of a Tesla Model X, which was airborne with its Falcon wing doors up, during its Coachella set last year.

Acknowledging his defeat in the online exchange, Elon replied, "Okay, okay. That was okay, haha." Other Internet users also applauded Coachella for her response. "Well played @coachella," one tweeted as others wrote, "BURN."

Coachella had a strong comeback at Elon Musk's diss.

"Oh damn it. The best comeback of the day. And it's only 10 am EST," commented one person.

Jayden Smith chimed in on the conversation.

Jayden, meanwhile, also weighed in on the conversation. The musician son of Will Smith He seemed to extend an olive branch of love for both Elon and Coachella by tweeting: ":] @elonmusk I love you @coachella I love you".