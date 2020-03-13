Coach K says the NCAA should consider giving college basketball seniors an additional year of eligibility

%MINIFYHTMLc61e21840f5afd4ee85425c7ad14f1ae11% %MINIFYHTMLc61e21840f5afd4ee85425c7ad14f1ae12%

Since the NCAA made the decision to cancel March Madness, along with the entire spring sports season, due to the coronavirus pandemic, questions have been raised about what to do with scholarships for affected student athletes.

%MINIFYHTMLc61e21840f5afd4ee85425c7ad14f1ae13% %MINIFYHTMLc61e21840f5afd4ee85425c7ad14f1ae14%

The Division I Council Coordinating Committee stated that "eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports," meaning that spring athletes will be able to earn an extra year of return. But that still leaves the question of what to do with older people who missed this year's NCAA Tournament and other winter sports whose championships were canceled.

%MINIFYHTMLc61e21840f5afd4ee85425c7ad14f1ae15% %MINIFYHTMLc61e21840f5afd4ee85425c7ad14f1ae16%

Naismith Hall of Fame member and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski voiced their thoughts on the NCAA decision and what steps should be taken in the future regarding those athletes in a video distributed by Duke basketball.

DECOURCY: It's crazy to assume that a champion can be identified without the NCAA Tournament

"There is tremendous empathy for student athletes …" Coach K's thoughts on an unprecedented situation ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4GMe8YI3ZB – Duke Men's Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 13, 2020

"There is tremendous empathy for student athletes," said Krzyzewski, "especially older adults, first on basketball teams because it is at the end of our season." March Madness. It is one of the gifts that our country has. It makes everyone feel better. These are times when these children work hard and live. "

Krzyzewski added that he believed the NCAA should renew eligibility for all spring sports seniors and should have a conversation about doing the same for basketball seniors who might have qualified for this year's NCAA Tournament, if there were no been canceled.

"Although only about 20 percent of NCAA men's basketball teams have made it, most of the seasons were already over, it would be appropriate to take a look at what they would do with older adults," said Krzyzewski. “Older adults being eligible for spring sports is a must do. I think when they do, they should put on the table to discuss what to do with the kids who couldn't finish their last years playing basketball. "