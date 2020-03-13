Classic Gas with Texas native Mason Williams – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – Mason Williams (born August 24, 1939 in Abilene, Texas) built his music career as a popular guitarist and as a lead comedy writer for Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which aired on Up News Info television in the late 1990s. 1960.

Also, during that time, he released a hit song on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Classical Gas,quot; is an instrumental piece released in April 1968.

Written by Williams and produced by Mike Post, released on the Warner Brothers record label, it runs around 3:00. It peaked at # 2 on the Billboard and was a # 1 hit on the Adult Contemporary charts for three weeks.

He only drew a letter, but it was a great success for him. The song also includes brass and percussion.

This is such a beautiful song.

Enjoy!