Civilian Among Six Killed in US Airstrikes: Iraqi Military | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTML6c5035a0f3459963fb240a0243313dc711% %MINIFYHTML6c5035a0f3459963fb240a0243313dc712%

At least one civilian and five security personnel have been killed in US airstrikes in Iraq, according to the Iraqi military, which called the attack a violation of sovereignty and a targeted attack on the Iraqi military.

The civilian killed in the night attack was a cook who worked at an airport under construction in Karbala, the army said in a statement on Friday. The death toll included three soldiers and two policemen, while four soldiers, Two police officers, a civilian and five militiamen were wounded, he said.

%MINIFYHTML6c5035a0f3459963fb240a0243313dc713% %MINIFYHTML6c5035a0f3459963fb240a0243313dc714%

Previously, the Pentagon said United States Carried Out "Precision Defensive Attacks,quot; Against Iran-Backed Kataib Hezbollah facilities across Iraq, in an attack that was in response to a previous rocket bombing that killed two American soldiers and one British soldier.

%MINIFYHTML6c5035a0f3459963fb240a0243313dc715% %MINIFYHTML6c5035a0f3459963fb240a0243313dc716%

United States President Donald Trump gave the Pentagon the authority to respond to Wednesday's attack, responsibility for which it has not been claimed, again raising tensions with neighboring Iran after the two countries reached the brink of war earlier this year.

Members of the Iraqi security forces inspect the damage at the airport affected by the US air strikes in Kerbala (Alaa al-Marjani / Reuters)

Washington blamed Kataib Hezbollah for a December attack that killed a US contractor, leading to a cycle of eye-for-eye confrontations that culminated in the January 3 assassination in the United States of Iranian Chief General Qassem Soleimani on January 3. . Five days later, a retaliation for the Iranian missile attack on two bases in Iraq that house US troops left more than 100 American soldiers with brain injuries but did not cause fatalities.

Iran on Friday warned United States President Donald Trump not to take "dangerous action,quot; after the overnight airstrikes.

"The United States cannot blame others … for the consequences of its illegal presence in Iraq and the nation's reaction to the murder and assassination of Iraqi commanders and fighters," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

"Instead of dangerous actions and unfounded accusations, Trump should reconsider the presence and behavior of his troops in the area," he added.

The Pentagon said Thursday night that the United States carried out "precision defensive attacks,quot; on Kataib Hezbollah facilities across Iraq.

"These weapons storage facilities include facilities that housed weapons used to attack US and coalition troops," he said.