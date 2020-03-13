Ciara takes a tour of her children's adorable rooms before baby number 3

Looking for inspiration for your "Kid's Room,quot; Pinterest board? Ciara is here to help
The 34-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her third child, shared photos of the rooms of her 5-year-old son on her Instagram page on Thursday. Future Zahir Wilburn and she and her husband Russell Wilson2 year old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson. They were designed by J,amp;J Design Group.
The child's room is particularly striking; The bed of the future resembles a blue jeep and rests near a toy gas pump. Murals of Superman, Spider-Man, and Hulk adorn the white walls, one of which is also covered in a complete urban landscape. The name of the future is spelled in multi-colored neon lights.
Sienna sleeps in a more typical nursery, complete with a walnut-colored wooden crib and matching diaper changer combo, white swivel glider, and matching ottoman and rug. The room contains a small chandelier and recessed lighting, plus an illuminated sign with the boy's name and a display of six framed illustrations of animals.
"I remember the joy we had in preparing for our Princess Sienna to arrive!" Ciara wrote. "Future was upgraded to a Big Boy room. Having a new brother was very exciting for him. It was great fun collaborating with @jandjdesigngroup to bring our vision to life! The next baby! ❤️"
Ciara announced her latest pregnancy with her and Wilson's second child through a baby photo on Instagram in January. She has not disclosed her expiration date.
Christopher Polk / Variety / Shutterstock
Watch ME! News Monday through Friday mornings at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML3b0c13c3b2dd7926393c78daeb29eb6817%