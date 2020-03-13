CHSAA cancels all other state basketball tournaments amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

The rest of the state high school basketball tournaments have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Thursday night.

The announcement came after the University of Denver informed CHSAA that the school would no longer host state Class 3A boys 'and girls' basketball tournaments, according to an association press release. That, coupled with the City of Denver's declaration of an emergency and uncertainty elsewhere, led CHSAA to cancel the rest of the state basketball tournaments in all classes, according to the statement.

