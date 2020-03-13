CHSAA cancels all other state basketball tournaments amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

The rest of the state high school basketball tournaments have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Thursday night.

The announcement came after the University of Denver informed CHSAA that the school would no longer host state Class 3A boys 'and girls' basketball tournaments, according to an association press release. That, coupled with the City of Denver's declaration of an emergency and uncertainty elsewhere, led CHSAA to cancel the rest of the state basketball tournaments in all classes, according to the statement.

"All we have done so far is try to maintain the experience of a state basketball tournament for our participating students and high school communities," CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in a CHSAA press release. . "In the face of this unprecedented public health emergency, we are forced to suspend play in all tournaments."

As professional leagues, colleges, and other high school associations postponed or canceled events on Wednesday and Thursday, CHSAA chose to play tournament games at four venues on Thursday, including the Denver Coliseum (5A / 4A), the Hamilton & # 39; s DU (3A), the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland (2A) and Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley (1A).

CHSAA suspended its spring sports and activities earlier in the day, but reiterated its intention to complete the state basketball playoffs.

It wasn't until Thursday night, after all of the day's games were held at approximately 11 p.m., that the association announced its decision to cancel the rest of the state tournaments.