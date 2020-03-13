Chris Brown sends prayers to his fans amid the global coronavirus pandemic

Chris Brown is well aware of the fact that his fans and followers are having a rough time these days, and he made sure to try to comfort them. He shared a message on his social media account in which he tells people that he is thinking of them and sends a prayer.

‘SEND A PRAYER FOR ANYONE WHO NEEDS IT. LOVE YALL❤️ ’Chris captioned a recent photo he shared on social media.

Someone replied, "Praying for you too, bruh … I heard it's lonely at the top … stay focused."

A fan was excited about Chris' looks and praised him in the comments: ‘The blonde is back! We go back to business. "

Another follower said: & # 39; now bring the waves back king & # 39 ;, we are ready to get the life jackets & # 39 ;, and someone else posted this: & # 39; Thanks Chris please stay safe too ❤️❤️❤️, fans love you so much, never forget it. & # 39;

A commentator wrote: "My love for you burns with the intensity of 1000 soles, I love you up to the moon and back."

Chris made headlines not too long ago due to something related to his little mom, Nia Guzmán.

Before all the global drama caused by the coronavirus, things were going really well for the singer.

She even managed to resolve all matters with her first baby mom, Nia Guzmán, with whom she shares her daughter's royalty.

Not long ago, inside information revealed to Hollywood life That everything is fine between the parents.

The source confessed that Chris is still single, but he and Nia are doing a great job co-raising their adorable daughter, who has made their daughter their top priority.

She was living her best life since her other mom, Ammika Harris, gave birth to her son, Aeko.

People send Chris best wishes, and have also been asking him to take care of himself and his family these days.



