China Sends Essential Supplies of Coronavirus to Italy | News from Italy

A plane loaded with medical supplies, including Chinese masks and respirators, arrived in Italy from China to help the European country cope with its growing coronavirus crisis.

The coronavirus outbreak began in China late last year, but has since swept the world.

%MINIFYHTMLf941b3725b2f14f861edaeebf7bc8fbd11% %MINIFYHTMLf941b3725b2f14f861edaeebf7bc8fbd12%

Italy is now the world's worst affected nation after China, since the contagion came to light on February 21.

Plus:

The outbreak runs the risk of overwhelming Italian hospitals, and some key supplies are running low.

Unlike China, Italy's partners in the European Union earlier this month rejected Rome's requests for help with medical supplies as they sought to stock facial masks and other equipment to help their own citizens.

A batch of medical supplies has arrived in Belgium; 1.8 million masks and 100,000 reagents are on the way. Supplies will be shipped to Italy and Spain and to the front line. pic.twitter.com/AZJLz4G6A6 – Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 11, 2020

A team of nine Chinese doctors arrived Thursday night with about 30 tons of equipment on a flight organized by the Chinese Red Cross.

"In this time of great stress, of great difficulty, we are relieved to have this arrival of supplies. It is true that it will help only temporarily, but it is still important," said the head of the Italian Red Cross, Francesco Rocca. .

"We have a desperate need for these masks right now. We need respirators that the Red Cross will donate to the government. This is a really important donation for our country," said Rocca.

In a separate development, Chinese businessman Jack Ma, who is the founder of the Alibaba Group and one of the richest people in the world, offered donate 500,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks to the United States, which on Friday declared a national emergency for the outbreak.

In a statement on Twitter, Jack Ma said: "Based on my own country's experience, rapid and accurate testing and the appropriate protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus."

"We hope that our donation can help Americans fight the pandemic!"

In recent weeks, Ma's organizations have helped provide similar supplies to virus-affected countries such as Japan, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Spain.

"The pandemic we are facing today can no longer be solved by any country," Ma said. "We cannot beat this virus unless we remove the resource limits and share our hard-earned knowledge and lessons."