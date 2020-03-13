China makes the masks that the world needs. It is starting to share.

SHANGHAI – As hospitals and governments desperately search for respirators and surgical masks to protect doctors and nurses from the coronavirus pandemic, they face a difficult reality: The world depends on China to manufacture them, and the country is just beginning to share.
China made half the world's masks before the coronavirus emerged there, and has since expanded production nearly 12 times. But he has claimed the production of the factory mask for himself. Purchases and donations also brought China a large part of the world supply from elsewhere.
Now, concerns about the supply of masks are mounting. As the global spread of the virus increases, governments around the world are restricting exports of protective equipment, which experts say could worsen the pandemic.
That has put increasing pressure on China to meet the world's needs, even as it continues to grapple with the coronavirus itself. Although government data suggests that China has controlled infection rates, epidemiologists warn that its outbreak could flare up again as officials loosen travel limits and more people return to work.
Peter Navarro, an adviser to President Trump on manufacturing and trade, argued at Fox Business last month that China had essentially taken over factories that make masks on behalf of American companies. Beijing, he said, had chosen to "effectively nationalize 3M, our company."
In a statement, Minnesota-based 3M said most of the masks it made at its Shanghai factory were sold in China even before the outbreak. He declined to comment on when China's exports could resume.
China may be loosening its control as the world's needs grow. Tan Qunhong, general manager of a small disposable mask maker in central China, said he had completed government purchase orders and was starting to resume exports. The Chinese government is also sending masks abroad as part of the goodwill packages.
Other manufacturers say the Chinese government still claims all the masks their factories make in the country. "Mask exports are not yet authorized, but we are monitoring the situation every day," said Guillaume Laverdure, chief operating officer of Medicom, a Canadian manufacturer that makes three million masks a day at its Shanghai factory.
Just as it dominates the manufacturing of automobiles, steel, electronics, and other needs, China is essential to the global supply of medical protective equipment. Most of what it does are the disposable surgical masks worn by healthcare professionals. Produces fewer N95 respirator masks, providing more filtration for doctors and nurses.
The general public does not need to wear masks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA But demand for surgical masks has skyrocketed in China, where police demand that anyone who goes out in public wear a mask.
Although the companies say China claims virtually all mask production, the Chinese government said it has never issued a regulation that prohibits mask exports and was willing to work with other countries to share.
"We fully understand the stress and problems facing relevant countries at this time regarding the epidemic, and we are ready to strengthen international cooperation," Li Xingqian, deputy director of international trade at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, said in a response. in writing to questions
China not only stopped selling masks, it also bought much of the supply from the rest of the world. According to official data, China imported 56 million respirators and masks in the first week after the close of January. Wuhan City, where the coronavirus arose.
On January 30, the last day for which data is available, China managed to import 20 million respirators and surgical masks in just 24 hours. Until February, entrepreneurs and civic-minded aid groups visited pharmacies in rich countries and emerging markets alike, buying bulk masks to ship to China.
Global companies and charities also donated. Honeywell provided 500,000 N95 respirator masks, and 3M donated one million of them. Honeywell said its contribution came from reserves in China, while 3M declined to identify the source of its donations.
3M also donated a second shipment of respirators, but declined to say how many it included. The Bristol Myers Squibb Charitable Foundation purchased an additional 220,000 N95 respirators for doctors and nurses at the center of the outbreak.
Since then, China has embarked on a mobilization of wartime proportions to expand its production of disposable surgical masks. Daily production increased from about 10 million in early February to 115 million at the end of the month, according to the Chinese government.
Yuan Fajun, secretary-general of the medical materials committee of the China Association of Medical Pharmaceutical Materials, said manufacturers still needed to produce another 230 million surgical masks for the domestic market. But the recent increase in production means those orders can be fulfilled and exports should be possible, he said.
Hundreds of small businesses have started making masks. A General Motors joint venture in southwest China built 20 of its own mask making machines and began bulk production.
However, production of N95 respirator masks has barely increased, to 1.66 million per day. They require a special fabric that is scarce.
China's immediate needs may be declining. As new cases skyrocket from Milan to Seattle, Wuhan reports fewer than a dozen new infections a day.
The Chinese government has started some shipments to other countries as part of the aid packages. It donated 250,000 masks last month to Iran, one of the countries most affected by the epidemic, and 200,000 to the Philippines. This week, he said he would send five million masks to South Korea and export 100,000 respirators and two million surgical masks to Italy.
"In the previous stage of prevention and control, many countries have volunteered to help us, and we are ready to offer our aid to affected countries while we can," said Mr. Li at the Beijing Ministry of Commerce.
Analysts in the West say China is also seeking political influence by having the best diplomats announce the donations. "It is certainly making it a foreign policy tool," said Jacques deLisle, director of the Center for the Study of Contemporary China at the University of Pennsylvania.
The Chinese government is not alone in playing an important role in the allocation of masks. Taiwan, South Korea, and India have taken steps to stop mask exports.
Citing the scarcity that endangers doctors and nurses, last week the French government required all mask production until the end of May. It is also pressuring French medical supply factories to produce N95 masks and surgical masks around the clock for home use only.
Valmy SAS, a manufacturer of medium-sized medical supplies near Lyon, France, was unable to fulfill a request for a million masks by the British National Health Service because the French government required supplies. "They tell me what to do and I do it," said Nicolas Brillat, director of the company.
Last week, Germany and the Czech Republic banned the export of face masks and other protective equipment. In Italy, where The government has put almost the entire population under lock and key since Monday, masks and other protective medical supplies cannot leave the country without authorization.
Governments did not give production figures or say how many masks they needed to cover populations at risk. But officials in Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and other countries in the European Union warned that the restrictions prevent suppliers from shipping to neighboring countries.
The bans "risk undermining our collective approach to managing this crisis," Janez Lenarcic, EU crisis management commissioner, said Friday at an emergency meeting of European health ministers in Brussels.
Supplies from a five-story building in southwest Shanghai could help ease the shortage. The big factory is one of the top sites manufacturing 3M N95 respirators.
Standing on the factory fence, which was covered with six strands of electrified wire, a worker who gave only his last name, Zhou, said the masks had been helping China fight the virus.
"They are being sent," he said proudly, "to hospitals in Wuhan."
Keith Bradsher reported from Shanghai and Liz Alderman from Paris. Abby Goodnough and Ana Swanson contributed reporting from Washington. Coral Yang contributed research from Shanghai and Cao Li from Hong Kong.