China makes the masks that the world needs. It is starting to share.

SHANGHAI – As hospitals and governments desperately search for respirators and surgical masks to protect doctors and nurses from the coronavirus pandemic, they face a difficult reality: The world depends on China to manufacture them, and the country is just beginning to share.

China made half the world's masks before the coronavirus emerged there, and has since expanded production nearly 12 times. But he has claimed the production of the factory mask for himself. Purchases and donations also brought China a large part of the world supply from elsewhere.

Now, concerns about the supply of masks are mounting. As the global spread of the virus increases, governments around the world are restricting exports of protective equipment, which experts say could worsen the pandemic.

That has put increasing pressure on China to meet the world's needs, even as it continues to grapple with the coronavirus itself. Although government data suggests that China has controlled infection rates, epidemiologists warn that its outbreak could flare up again as officials loosen travel limits and more people return to work.