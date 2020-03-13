Children's Hospital LA treating a patient diagnosed with coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Children & # 39; s Hospital in Los Angeles announced Friday that it was treating a patient diagnosed with coronavirus.

The hospital said the patient is a boy between the ages of 6 and 9, has no travel history and was in good condition. The hospital said the boy was also receiving care for an underlying condition that likely made him more vulnerable to the disease.

The hospital also said in a statement that the boy was isolated and that the boy's parents, who remain asymptomatic, are with the boy in quarantine.

CHLA said it was notified that the patient was a suspected case of COVID-19 and said it took all necessary security protocols to protect medical personnel.

The hospital said the case has not affected hospital operations.