Chet Hanks made a clown on social media for his parents' update: users will not forget his imitation of the Jamaica Golden Globe Awards

On March 11, social media went wild when Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, revealed that they were both tested for COVID-19 and the results were positive. Tom was in Australia filming for a new movie, and after experiencing body aches and other flu-like symptoms, they were revised and, as a result, contracted the disease.

Then, in response to the wave of comments and good wishes from social media, Tom's son Chet Hanks visited his Instagram to thank everyone for supporting his family, and also added that his parents were not concerned about that.

Tom Hanks fans know that Chet was not exactly the favorite among some segments of the corners of social networks. According to BET, the actor's son once "took on a Jamaican patois,quot; while at the Golden Globe Awards.

Internet commentators wondered aloud if he was showing appreciation for the culture and dialect, or if he was mocking him. Later, he received more criticism from internet critics when he claimed that blacks' snowboarding was a cultural appropriation, in response to people who accused him of mocking Jamaican culture.

Chet Hanks comforting his parents pic.twitter.com/gtQhcG8R9C – My black academy (@Eturnquest) March 12, 2020

Regardless of his previous comments, most people sympathized with Chet as he spoke about his parents' state of health, which echoed what Tom and Rita had already said in the past. Chet said on his own that neither of his parents "was so ill," so there was nothing to worry about.

However, there were plenty of people online who refused to let him forget the way he mimicked the Jamaican accent at the award ceremony. It shows that once you are on the Internet, it is difficult to get it out.

As most know, coronavirus is currently fresh on everyone's mind right now. The World Health Organization recently confirmed that there have been around 4,600 deaths worldwide and another 124,000 confirmed diagnoses. Donald Trump announced the federal ban on travel to Europe, except the United Kingdom, on Wednesday.

It takes effect at midnight tonight. On Wednesday night, the NBA also suspended the rest of the season, as did the NHL. Daytime talk shows have also introduced preventive measures, including filming without live hearings.



