The tireless provided the only British winner of the last day at the Cheltenham Festival with one last success in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys handicap hurdle.

After six Irish victories, it was up to Paul Webber to provide the final winner of the week as Rex Dingle led the mare, dispatched 1/25, passing Pileon in the shadow of the post.

That meant Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott ended the Festival with seven winners each, and Mullins claimed the best coach honors on the countdown.

Elliott would almost certainly have won that title if his Column Of Fire hadn't fallen into the last hurdle when he had a decent shot at winning.

That drop left Pileon (9/1) a couple of legs away up the hill, but Indefatigable is a great player and forced his head forward on the post to deny Philip Hobbs a win at a Festival he could forget.

Mullins' Great White Shark finished third at 40/1 ahead of Happygolucky (1/25).

Webber said: "What a great emotion. Everything went wrong for her and she still managed to fight uphill.

"She's an amazing filly. We've had a lot of seconds here at World Hurdle, County Hurdle and Champion Bumper, so I don't mind waiting until the last chance (of the week)."

"Time For Rupert almost brought us here at World Hurdle and we've had two shock horses that finished second and we've been second in County Hurdle. This horse has a heart as big as anything we've trained."

It was also a festival first for Dingle, who said, "I can't believe it to be honest. Paul had her on a brilliant nickname."

"This is huge, surreal. I will look back on the years to come and probably say I did not appreciate it enough, so I am trying to appreciate it now, and as much as I can. It will not sink for long." a few hours. Now I have blurred vision. "