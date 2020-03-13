Cheltenham Festival: The storms came to a clear end to win Foxhunters on 66/1 | Racing News

It Came To Pass was left without an impressive 66/1 Foxhunter Challenge Cup winner from St James & # 39; s Place when Willie Mullins' successful career came to an end.

Mullins' runners, Burning Victory, Saint Roi, Monkfish and Al Boum Photo, had won the first four races on the Cheltenham Festival card on Friday, but their keen imagination, Billaway, could only finish second in the amateur running contest.

Marcle Ridge had set a strong pace since the fall of the flag, jumping boldly under Sam Jukes, and he was still there with a chance until the last moment when the field finally caught him.

For just a moment, Billaway watched live, making it five-for-five for Mullins, but Maxine O'Sullivan's stranger always traveled much better and cleared after being sent to the front.

The victory was the second in the race for the rider's father, Coach Eugene, who has had to wait since 1991 to increase Lovely Citizen's victory.