Cheltenham Festival: Saint Roi continues to dominate Barry Geraghty and JP McManus in County Hurdle | Racing News

Saint Roi was an authorized winner of the Randox Health County Hurdle when Barry Geraghty rode his fifth winner of the Cheltenham 2020 Festival.

The 11/2 shot was only executed a fourth time over obstacles, but belied his inexperience with a good foot turn after the last obstacle in a career dominated by his coach Willie Mullins.

Mullins, who was lucky enough to win the opening Triumph Hurdle with Burning Victory, coached the winner, as well as runner-up Aramon and fourth place Buildmeupbuttercup.

He was the fifth winner of the week for rider and trainer, but both are two behind winner JP McManus, who now has seven trophies to take to Ireland, including Champ Hurdle (Epatante) and RSA Chase (Champ).

Aramon (8/1) held up well to take second place in a three-way finish with Gordon Elliott's Embittered in third place with 14/1 ahead of the 16/1 shot Buildmeupbuttercup, which he crossed on the last flight but failed The hill was fully raised.

Geraghty said, "It's what you dream of, you come here and a winner is all you want. It's brilliant when they keep coming."

"There is no doubt about it, it is a privileged position to ride such good horses for good people and it is a pleasure. It is a fun game in this sport, I enjoy it."

Mullins added:

"I enjoyed it a bit more than the last one. It was a proper race, it's a good horse. We were very lucky to win the last one."

"Barry is going crazy. I told JP on Monday night that we could have one for you. This guy did a lovely job during the week and I think he said he wouldn't back it up in case he stopped him.

"He did what he showed me in his last job the other day, which was much better than before, and Barry did the fantastic job.

"Everyone came in the last second with chances to fight and you wouldn't know which one to back up. He is better than that, but he was disabled very well. I thought we had enough ammunition for the Supreme, but there we are." "