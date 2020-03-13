Cheltenham Festival: Monkfish completes Willie Mullins' treble at Albert Bartlett | Racing News

Willie Mullins had three wins in three races on the Cheltenham Festival card on Friday when Monkfish got the hurdle from Albert Bartlett Novices.

Mullins joined Gordon Elliott in six winners of the week thanks to a brave performance by the six-year-old, who looks like a future hunter.

Rape (5/1) had been very excited the entire time, making a terrible mistake going out to the final circuit as well, but was still there pitching when the market fantasies came to light in the home spin.

He jumped the last one right up front, but was overtaken by Latest Exhibition and Fury Road before being led between the two by Paul Townend, completing a double after his victory at Triumph Hurdle aboard Burning Victory.

Latest Exhibition (9/2) just took a better photo a second time with Fury Road (5/1), while 4/1 favorite Thyme Hill might have been a bit unfortunate for not getting closer after suffering interference before last: he was close in fourth.