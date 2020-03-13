Cheltenham Festival: head coach of Willie Mullins; the rider honors Paul Townend; JP McManus, first owner | Racing News

A four-course Friday at the Cheltenham Festival was enough for Willie Mullins to claim his seventh head coach award, while the honors went to his stable rider Paul Townend.

Mullins ended the Festival with seven winners, the same number as his main Irish rival Gordon Elliott, but he won the title due to the number of thirds he also rode (six to Elliott's four).

The Closutton master won the first four races on the Gold Cup day, culminating in the race via Al Boum Photo after the previous successes of Burning Victory, Saint Roi and Rape.

Elliott almost took the title, but his Column of Fire fell last in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap hurdle when finishing in the first two would have been enough.

Mullins said: "Gordon told me to go out (for the last race), & # 39; I hope you don't beat me with a third, at least you win the race! & # 39 ;.

"I couldn't have dreamed of being a head coach on Tuesday night or Wednesday night and certainly not Thursday night. It was just a great day today and a tremendous week."

Townend rode three of those winners, Barry Geraghty was aboard Saint Roi, and was in the saddle when Al Boum Photo became the first repeat Gold Cup winner since Best Mate in 2004.

Image:

Monkfish (R) jumps ahead of last show at last at Albert Bartlett



And Mullins paid tribute to Townend, who had received some criticism for his trip when he was defeated by favorite Benie Des Dieux in Tuesday's Mares & # 39; Hurdle.

He added: "I am delighted for Paul Townend. He has had a great week, his first Cheltenham festival as our number one rider, and he has put his authority on it."

"He took over and is looking for the man for the job. He is able to handle the pressure, I think he is even better under pressure."

Image:

Ferny Hollow was Mullins' first winner of the week and his 10th in the Champion Bumper



The victory at Al Boum Photo was enough to confirm that Townend was the main rider, since Geraghty had already had his last ride and could not break his tie with five winners each, again Townend prevailed in the countdown thanks to a couple of finals second.

He added: "Tuesday seems like a long time ago now.

"I guess riding for Willie is the key to that. Tuesday was Tuesday and Wednesday was another day."

"We had a disappointment on Wednesday with Chacun Pour Soi retired from Champion Queen Mother Chase, but as Willie said, we got a goal just before the break with Ferny Hollow and we had a good second half!

"I had a conversation with Ruby after the Gold Cup. I am lucky to be the best driver, so Ruby presented me with the Ruby Walsh Trophy. It is good to get that."

Image:

Epatante was JP McManus' biggest winner of the week



JP McManus was the top owner with a phenomenal return of seven winners over the four days, highlighting Epatante Champion Hurdle's victory on Tuesday and Champ's notable win at RSA Chase on Wednesday.

McManus said: "We have done well. We have a great team of people and the horses seem to be in great shape and we were a little lucky on our side."

"He hoped that Epatante and Defi Du Seuil would win, and fortunately one of them did. He would have to be proud that Epatante won the Champion Hurdle."

"You always hope to finish up, but you never know what will happen as it is a competitive place since we are in the main division here."